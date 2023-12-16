Who is leading the 2023 PNC Championship after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

The PNC Championship managed to complete its first round despite the inclement weather. There were great performances at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, with Team Kuchar in superstar mode.

Matt and Cameron Kuchar lead the PNC Championship after the first round. The Kuchars shot the second best round in the history of the event (15-under 57) that included 13 birdies and an eagle.

With this performance, Team Kuchar equaled the score achieved by Team Thomas twice in previous editions. They were also one stroke behind Team Love's 16-under 56 (second round, 2018 edition), which is the all-time record.

Matt Kuchar was very pleased with the result but mainly with his son Cameron's game. After the first round of the PNC Championship, Kuchar Sr. told ESPN:

"It's been a fun deal and his [Cameron's] progression has just kind of been everywhere. You watch the whole game get better, whether it's off the tee, he has an advantage with length and irons are great. I think anybody that sees him with a wedge in his hand comes away impressed. He's got a great short game."

2023 PNC Championship leaderboard after round 1

Below is the 2023 PNC Championship leaderboard after the first round:

1 Team Kuchar -15

T2 Team Langer -12

T2 Team Singh -12

T2 Team Goosen -12

T2 Team Duval -12

3 Team Daly -11

T7 Team Cink -10

T7 Team O'Meara -10

T7 Team Annika -10

T7 Team Lehman -10

T11 Team Leonard -8

T11 Team Korda -8

T11 Team Stricker -8

T11 Team Woods -8

T11 Team Thomas -8

16 Team Furyk -6

17 Team Harrington -5

T18 Team Faldo -4

T18 Team Price -4

20 Team Trevino -3

2023 PNC Championship: First round highlights

Four teams share the second position three strokes behind the leaders. This group includes defending champion Team Singh, as well as four-time winner Team Langer.

One of the surprises of the round was Annika Sorenstam's son, Will McGee, who came out with his putter on fire. Will made several amazing putts, including one over 40 feet. Team Annika had an eagle and eight birdies and is T7 heading to the second round.

The day was the opposite for Team Woods, who finished T11 with a score of -8. The team's low point was the putting, with Tiger Woods himself missing several putts.

Nevertheless, the 15-time Major champion looked good walking the course, even in the difficult weather conditions that were present during the first round. All indications are that Tiger Woods' recovery is on the right track.

The other LPGA Tour star, Nelly Korda (teaming up with her father Petr) also had a good round. Team Korda had eight birdies, made no bogey and is in T8.