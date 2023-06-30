Who is leading the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic? Day 1 leaderboard and highlights explored

American golfers Peter Kuest and Taylor Moore are atop the leaderboard of the Rocket Mortgage Classic after the first round, with a score of -8. It was a day in which the course was not as kind as expected, with a third of the field playing for par or better.

Kuest, a 25-year-old player who has yet to earn his PGA Tour card and has only played nine tournaments at this level, had a great day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with nine birdies and only one bogey.

It is worth noting that Kuest had to seek a spot in the Rocket Mortgage Classic through open qualifying last Monday.

Moore also had an outstanding performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on a bogey-free day for him, with eight birdies. He relied heavily on his driver work, averaging over 317 yards.

Six players are tied in T3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a score of -7, including rookie sensation Ludvig Aberg. The Swede had the luxury of scoring an eagle on the seventh hole (16th) but strung together his only two bogeys of the round, which set him back a bit.

The best-ranked player in the Rocket Mortgage Classic's field, Max Homa, finished in T39, five strokes behind first place. Meanwhile, the defending champion, Tony Finau, is in 107th position (tied) after playing the round for even par.

Thursday was declared "Bow Tie Day" at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, an effort to raise awareness of neurofibromatosis. It is a tribute to Nick Gilbert, son of the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team, a victim of the disease who passed away last May at the age of 26.

Gilbert dedicated much of his life to raising awareness and funds for the fight against neurofibromatosis. His signature attire featured a brightly colored bow tie, which is why Bow Tie Days received that name.

Rocket Mortgage Classic full leaderboard after Day 1

Below is the complete leaderboard of the Rocket Mortgage Classic after the end of the first round:

T1 Peter Kuest -8

T1 Taylor Moore -8

T3 Sam Ryder -7

T3 Aaron Rai -7

T3 Ludvig Aberg -7

T3 Sam Bennett -7

T3 Dylan Wu -7

T3 Justin Suh -7

T3 Adam Schenk -7

T10 Doug Ghim -6

T10 Collin Morikawa -6

T10 Adam Hadwin -6

T10 MJ Daffue -6

T14 Chris Kirk -5

T14 Trey Mullinax -5

T14 Rickie Fowler -5

T14 Callum Tarren -5

T14 Nate Lashley -5

T14 Taylor Pendrith -5

T14 Charley Hoffman -5

T14 Kyle Westmoreland -5

T14 Nicolai Hojgaard -5

T14 Ryan Moore -5

T14 Brett Stegmaier -5

T25 Alex Noren -4

T25 Robby Shelton -4

T25 Cameron Champ -4

T25 Chad Ramey -4

T25 Richy Werenski -4

T25 Davis Riley -4

T25 Sepp Straka -4

T25 Brian Harman -4

T25 Matt Wallace -4

T25 Brendon Todd -4

T25 Sungjae im -4

T25 Troy Merritt -4

T25 Chesson Hadley -4

T25 Justin Lower -4

T39 Keegan Bradley -3

T39 Lucas Glover -3

T39 Stephan Jaeger -3

T39 Austin Smotherman -3

T39 Zecheng Dou -3

T39 Kelly Kraft -3

T39 Vince Whaley -3

T39 Carson Young -3

T39 Max Homa -3

T39 Chez Reavie -3

T39 Peter Mainati -3

T39 Jonathan Byrd -3

T39 Brice Garett -3

T39 Ryan Gerard -3

T55 Kevin Tway -2

T55 Sam Stevens -2

T55 Kyle Reifers -2

T55 Russell Knox -2

T55 Jed. Spaun -2

T55 Tyler Duncan -2

T55 Robert Streb -2

T55 Ryan Brehm -2

T55 Chris Stroud -2

T55 Sean O'Hair -2

T55 Danny Willett -2

T55 Brandon Wu -2

T55 Joseph Bramilett -2

T55 Davis Thompson -2

T55 Carl Yuan -2

T55 Ross Steelman -2

T55 Andrew Novak -2

T55 Harry Higgs -2

T55 David Lingmerth -2

T55 Martin Laird -2

T55 Scott Stallings -2

T55 Greyson Sigg -2

T55 Mark Hubbard -2

T55 Kramer Hickok -2

T55 Ryan Palmer -2

T55 Ben Griffin -2

T55 Cameron Percy -2

T55 Chase Johnson -2

T83 James Hahn -1

T83 Matthias Schwab -1

T83 Vincent Norrman -1

T83 Harry Hall -1

T83 Lanto Griffin -1

T83 Adam Long -1

T83 SY. Noh -1

T83 Luke Donald -1

T83 Dylan Frittelii -1

T83 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -1

T83 Kyle Stanley -1

T83 Trevor Werbylo -1

T83 Trevor Cone -1

T83 Ben Martin -1

T83 Lee Hodges -1

T83 Satoshi Kodaira -1

T83 Andrew Landry -1

T83 Adam Svensson -1

T83 Garrick Higgo -1

T83 Zach Johnson-1

T83 Henrik Norlander -1

T83 Gordon Sargent -1

T83 Augusto Nifiez -1

T83 Kevin Roy -1

T107 Paul Haley Il E

T107 Nico Echavarria E

T107 Tony Finau E

T107 Nick Watney E

T107 Tyson Alexander E

T107 Brent Grant E

T107 Kevin Yu E

T107 Doc Redman E

T107 Erik van Rooyen E

T107 Will Gordon E

T107 Alex Smalley E

T107 Patton Kizzire E

T107 Jason Dufner E

T107 Scott Harrington E

T107 Tano Goya E

T123 Byeong Hun An +1

T123 Nick Hardy +1

T123 Brandt Snedeker +1

T123 Tom Kim +1

T123 Aaron Baddeley +1

T123 Aldrich Potgieter +1

T123 Akshay Bhatia +1

T123 Max McGreevy +1

T123 Harrison Endycott +1

T123 Cody Gribble +1

T123 Ben Taylor +1

T123 SH. Kim +1

T123 Ryan Armour +1

T123 Thomas Detry +1

T123 Matti Schmid +1

T139 Martin Trainer +2

T139 Brian Stuard +2

T139 Luke List +2

T139 Austin Eckroat +2

T139 Austin Cook +2

T139 Jimmy Walker +2

T139 Zac Blair +2

T146 David Lipsky +2

T146 Hideki Matsuyama +3

T146 Beau Hossler +3

T146 Kyle Martin +3

T146 Michael Giglic +3

T151 Joel Dahmen +4

T151 Andy Spencer +4

T151 Justin Thomas +4

T154 Matt NeSmith +5

T154 Brandon Matthews +5

156 Tom Hoge +7

Poll : 0 votes