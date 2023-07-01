Who is leading the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic? Day 2 leaderboard and highlights explored

Taylor Moore retained the lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic by the end of the second round, tied with Canadian Taylor Pendrith. Both players closed with an overall score of 13-under 131.

Moore had another solid performance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with seven birdies and two bogeys. Meanwhile, Pendrith showed tremendous improvement by carding a -8 on a bogey-free day for him (eight birdies).

PGA Tour rookie sensation Ludvig Aberg did not give up any ground and held on to third place in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, now tied with Rickie Fowler.

Aberg played for -5 with only one bogey (6 birdies). Fowler was much better than Thursday. He bogeyed just once, with six birdies and an eagle.

There were several spectacular climbs during the second round, but none like Andrew Landry, who jumped 74 spots on the Rocket Mortgage Classic leaderboard. Landry recorded the best second round of all at -9.

The surprise co-leader from the previous day at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Peter Kuest, did not post a pace as he did in the preceding round. Nevertheless, he had a decent second day (-2) and moves into the weekend in T9.

The cut line of the Rocket Mortgage Classic was finally drawn at -4. Among the players who did not make it through, the case of defending champion Tony Finau stands out.

Rocket Mortgage Classic: leaderboard after Day 2

Below is the leaderboard of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Players who made the cut are included:

T1 Taylor Moore -13

T1 Taylor Pendrith -13

T3 Rickie Fowler -12

T3 Ludvig Aberg -12

T5 Adam Schenk -11

T5 Justin Lower -11

T5 Aaron Rai -11

T5 Collin Morikawa -11

T9 Dylan Wu -10

T9 Andrew Landry -10

T9 Sepp Straka -10

T9 Adam Hadwin -10

T9 Peter Kuest -10

T15 Peter Malnati -9

T15 Chris Kirk -9

T15 Callum Tarren -9

T15 Nicolai Hojgaard -9

T19 Satoshi Kodaira -8

T19 Brendon Todd -8

T19 Brian Harman -8

T19 Troy Merritt -8

T19 MJ Daffue -8

T19 Alex Noren -8

T19 Sam Ryder -8

T19 Keegan Bradley -8

T19 Charley Hoffman -8

T19 Carl Yuan -8

T29 Carson Young -7

T29 Justin Suh -7

T29 Max Homa -7

T29 Ryan Moore -7

T29 Ryan Palmer -7

T29 Ben Griffin -7

T29 Brett Stegmaier -7

T29 Doug Ghim -7

T29 Chad Ramey -7

T29 Stephan Jaeger -7

T29 Danny Willett -7

T29 Luke Donald -7

T41 Vince Whaley -6

T41 Hank Lebioda -6

T41 Martin Laird -6

T41 Adam Svensson -6

T41 Sungjae Im -6

T41 Alex Smalley -6

T41 Chesson Hadley -6

T41 Paul Haley Il -6

T41 Tyler Duncan -6

T41 Lucas Glover -6

T41 Nate Lashley -6

T41 SY. Noh -6

T41 Zecheng Dou -6

T41 Trevor Cone -6

T55 Harry Higgs -5

T55 Matt Wallace -5

T55 Chez Reavie -5

T55 Henrik Norlander -5

T55 Kyle Reifers -5

T55 Russell Knox -5

T55 Ryan Brehm -5

T55 Jed Spaun -5

T55 Davis Thompson -4

T64 Scott Stallings -4

T64 Garrick Higgo -4

T64 Will Gordon -4

T64 Zach Johnson -4

T64 Greyson Sigg -4

T64 Brice Garett -4

T64 SH. Kim -4

T64 Chase Johnson -4

T64 Ryan Gerard -4

T64 Kevin Tway -4

T64 Sam Stevens -4

T64 Robby Shelton -4

T64 Matthias Schwab -4

T64 Vincent Norrman -4

T64 Robert Streb -4

T64 Davis Riley -4

T64 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -4

T64 Kelly Kraft -4

T64 Nick Watney -4

T64 Kyle Westmoreland -4

T64 Sam Bennett -4

