Who is leading the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup after day 2? Leaderboard explored

Nelly Korda was again in the spotlight on the LPGA Tour, posting the best second-round score of the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup. However, the American still has a large deficit to overcome in her quest to win her sixth consecutive title.

Madelene Sagstrom and Rose Zhang lead the 2024 Cognizant Classic with a score of 13 under, four strokes ahead of Nelly Korda. The rest of the competitors are seven strokes or more behind the leaders.

2024 Cognizant Founders Cup Day 2 leaderboard

Below is the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup leaderboard after the second round (only players who made the cut are included):

T1 Madelene Sagstrom -13

T1 Rose Zhang -13

3 Nelly Korda -9

4 Yan Liu -6

5 Mel Reid -5

T6 Minjee Lee -4

T6 Hannah Green -4

T6 Nasa Hataoka -4

T6 Mary Liu -4

T6 Georgia Hall -4

T6 Mi Hyang Lee -4

T6 Lydia Ko -4

T6 Marina Alex -4

T6 Jin Hee Im -4

T6 Roberta Liti -4

T16 Sei Young Kim -3

T16 Jin Young Ko -3

T16 Mao Saigo -3

T16 Alexandra Forsterling -3

T16 Pernilla Lindberg -3

T16 Gabriela Ruffels -3

T16 Peiyun Chien -3

T16 Yu Jin Sung -3

T16 Sarah Kemp -3

T16 Pajaree Anannarukarn -3

T16 Xiyu Lin -3

T16 Carlota Ciganda -3

T16 Narin An -3

T29 Elizabeth Szokol -2

T29 Linn Grant -2

T29 Ryann O'Toole -2

T29 Yuka Saso -2

T29 Matilda Castren -2

T29 Gaby Lopez -2

T29 Isi Gabsa -2

T29 Nataliya Guseva -2

T29 Andrea Lee -2

T29 Olivia Cowan -2

T29 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2

T29 Celine Borge -2

T29 Grace Kim -2

T29 Maria Fassi -2

T29 Leona Maguire -2

T44 Jeongeun Lee5 -1

T44 Moriya Jutanugarn -1

T44 Jenny Shin -1

T44 Perrine Delacour -1

T48 Aditi Ashok E

T48 Anna Nordqvist E

T48 Yuna Nishimura E

T48 Patty Tavatanakit E

T48 Haeran Ryu E

T48 Yealimi Noh E

T48 Hyo Joon Jang E

T48 Sofia Garcia E

T48 Ariya Jutanugarn E

T48 Yuri Yoshida E

T48 Ruoning Yin E

T48 Wichanee Meechai E

T48 Alexa Pano E

T61 Jing Yan +1

T61 Jasmine Suwannapura +1

T61 Lauren Hartlage +1

T61 Jennifer Kupcho +1

T61 Cheyenne Knight +1

T61 Brooke M. Henderson +1

T61 Esther Henseleit +1

T61 Angel Yin +1

T61 Auston Kim +1

T61 Celine Boutier +1

T61 Lindsey Weaver-Wright +1

T61 Stephanie Kyriacou +1.

Nelly Korda carded a 6 under 66 in a bogey-free round with six birdies. This was good enough to set her score at 8 under after 36 holes, four strokes behind the leaders of the Cognizant Founders Cup (her deficit was six strokes after 18 holes).

Madelene Sagstrom matched Korda's score in the second round, covering the two strokes that separated her from Rose Zhang and tied her for first place at the Cognizant Founders Cup. The Swede's performance included one eagle, seven birdies, one bogey and one double bogey.

Rose Zhang also had a good second round, with five birdies and one bogey. Her performance was strong enough to keep the lead she already held since the first round.