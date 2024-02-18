Who is leading the 2024 Genesis Invitational after Day 3? Round 3 leaderboard explored

The Genesis Invitational 2024 left the moving day behind with interesting ups and downs on the leaderboard. The competition is fierce, with six players within four strokes of first place.

Patrick Cantlay continues to lead the Genesis Invitational 2024, even though his lead has shrunk to just two strokes after 54 holes. The resurgent Will Zalatoris and Xander Schauffele are in second place.

2024 Genesis Invitational round 3 leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 Genesis Invitational after the third round:

1 Patrick Cantlay -14

T2 Xander Schauffele -12

T2 Will Zalatoris -12

4 Luke List -11

T5 Harris English -10

T5 Jason Day -10

T7 J.T. Poston -8

T7 Hideki Matsuyama -8

T7 Corey Conners -8

T10 Adam Svensson -7

T10 Adam Hadwin -7

T10 Beau Hossler -7

T10 Tom Hoge -7

T10 Mackenzie Hughes -7

T15 Eric Cole -6

T15 Ben Griffin -6

T15 Adam Scott -6

T15 Cameron Young -6

T15 Tony Finau -6

T20 Lucas Glover -5

T20 Russell Henley -5

T20 Kurt Kitayama -5

T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -5

T20 Brendon Todd -5

T20 Max Homa -5

T20 Scottie Scheffler -5

T27 Seamus Power -4

T27 Sam Burns -4

T27 Rory McIlroy -4

T27 Nick Taylor -4

T27 Viktor Hovland -4

T27 Byeong Hun An -4

T27 Tommy Fleetwood -4

T34 Taylor Moore -3

T34 Ludvig Åberg -3

T34 Brian Harman -3

T34 Rickie Fowler -3

T34 Tom Kim -3

T39 Denny McCarthy -2

T39 Sungjae Im -2

T39 Collin Morikawa -2

T39 Sahith Theegala -2

T39 Cam Davis -2

T44 Si Woo Kim -1

T44 Gary Woodland -1

T44 Lee Hodges -1

T44 Andrew Putnam -1

48 Nicolai Højgaard +1

T49 Charley Hoffman +2

T49 Chase Johnson +2

T49 Emiliano Grillo +2

2024 Genesis Invitational Round 3 highlights

The moving day of the Genesis Invitational went to Patrick Cantlay with a score of 1 under, with only three birdies and two bogeys. Although it was enough to keep him at the top of the tournament, several other players have also launched their bid for the title.

Such is the case of Will Zalatoris, who has been in contention during the first three rounds of the Genesis Invitational. Zalatoris achieved the best moving day score (6 under), with seven birdies and one bogey.

Xander Schauffele, who accompanies Zalatoris in the second position, closed with an identical score on Saturday. Schauffele played his round bogey-free, with one eagle and four birdies. Eric Cole and Harris English were the other two players to tie for the best score of the day.

Scottie Scheffler dropped nine places (T20) after scoring 1 under for the second consecutive round. Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, carded a round of 69 to move to T27.