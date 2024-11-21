Who is leading the 2024 RSM Classic after day 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the RSM Classic was played this Friday at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. The day ended with a tie for first place and 79 players carding scores under par.

Maverick McNealy and Michael Thorbjornsen lead the RSM Classic at 8-under. Ten other players are within three shots of the lead.

2024 RSM Classic Day 1 Leaderboard

Here is the RSM Classic leaderboard after the first round. Only the top 50 are included:

T1 Maverick McNealy -8

T1 Michael Thorbjornsen -8

3 Andrew Novak -7

T4 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -6

T4 Chandler Phillips -6

T6 Patrick Rodgers -5

T6 Michael Kim -5

T6 Kelly Kraft -5

T6 Kevin Yu -5

T6 Keith Mitchell -5

T6 Harris English -5

T6 Austin Eckroat -5

T13 Will Gordon -4

T13 Matt NeSmith -4

T13 Kevin Chappell -4

T13 Eric Cole -4

T13 Stewart Cink -4

T13 Dylan Wu -4

T13 Mackenzie Hughes -4

T20 Patrick Fishburn -3

T20 Vince Whaley -3

T20 Nico Echavarria -3

T20 Callum Tarren -3

T20 Justin Suh -3

T20 Martin Trainer -3

T20 Ryan Moore -3

T20 Tom Whitney -3

T20 Anders Albertson -3

T20 Ben Griffin -3

T20 Jonathan Byrd-3

T20 Robert Streb -3

T20 K.H. Lee -3

T20 Zecheng Dou -3

T34 Lanto Griffin -2

T34 Davis Riley -2

T34 Luke Clanton (a) -2

T34 Tommy Gainey -2

T34 Austin Smotherman -2

T34 Bud Cauley -2

T34 Brandt Snedeker -2

T34 Taylor Moore -2

T34 Dylan Frittelli -2

T34 Garrick Higgo -2

T34 Josh Teater -2

T 34 Hayden Buckley -2

T34 Si Woo Kim -2

T34 Erik Barnes -2

T34 Marcus Byrd -2

T34 Drew Doyle -2

T34 Sangmoon Bae -2

T34 Zach Johnson -2

T34 Davis Thompson -2

T34 Chris Kirk -2

T34 Wesley Bryan -2

Maverick McNealy played the first round of the RSM Classic on the Seaside Course and carded an eagle and six birdies with no bogeys for an 8-under 62. Michael Thorbjornsen tied him with eight birdies and no bogeys on the Plantation Course for an 8-under 64.

McNealy is seeking his first victory in 142 PGA Tour starts. Thorbjornsen, meanwhile, is playing in the 11th event of a professional career that began last June. The 23-year-old earned his tour card as the leader in the PGA Tour University program after graduating from Stanford.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart shot a 6-under 64 on the Seaside Course in the first round of the RSM Classic. It is the lowest score of the Belgian's PGA Tour career.

As the final event of the FedEx Cup Fall, the RSM Classic will determine the top 125 players who will keep their PGA Tour cards. Among the players in danger of dropping out are Zach Blair (123rd), Joel Dahmen (124th), and Wesley Bryan (125th).

