Who is leading the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open after Day 2? Round 2 leaderboard explored

The strong winds were the protagonists during the second round of the Texas Children's Houston Open but there were great movements and quite a few surprises on the leaderboard. The cut line was drawn at 1 over and 83 players surpassed it.

Defending champion Tony Finau found his best game in the strong winds and fired a round of 62 to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Round 2 leaderboard

Below is the Houston Open leaderboard after 36 holes. Only players who made the cut were included:

1 Tony Finau -9

2 Alejandro Tosti -7

3 Thomas Detry -6

T4 Joe Highsmith -5

T4 Akshay Bhatia -5

T4 Scottie Scheffler -5

T4 Taylor Moore -5

T4 Stephan Jaeger -5

T4 Chad Ramey -5

T10 David Skinns -4

T10 Max Greyserman -4

T10 Aaron Rai -4

T10 Davis Riley -4

T14 Mark Hubbard -3

T14 Kevin Dougherty -3

T14 Tyson Alexander -3

T14 J.J. Spaun -3

T14 Tom Hoge -3

T14 Matti Schmid -3

T20 Garrick Higgo -2

T20 Chan Kim -2

T20 Victor Perez -2

T20 Ben Silverman -2

T20 Cameron Champ -2

T20 Mackenzie Hughes -2

T20 Wyndham Clark -2

T20 Callum Tarren -2

T28 Lanto Griffin -1

T28 Andrew Novak -1

T28 Nick Dunlap -1

T28 Gary Woodland -1

T28 Adam Svensson -1

T28 Cam Davis -1

T28 James Hahn -1

T28 Justin Lower -1

T28 Beau Hossler -1

T28 Raul Pereda -1

T28 Wilson Furr -1

T28 Sam Ryder -1

T28 Billy Horschel -1

T28 Vincent Norrman -1

T28 Si Woo Kim -1

T28 Ryan Palmer -1

T28 Roger Sloan -1

T45 Pierceson Coody E

T45 Jacob Bridgeman E

T45 S.H. Kim E

T45 Ben Griffin E

T45 Martin Laird E

T45 K.H. Lee E

T45 Harry Hall E

T45 Dylan Wu E

T45 Erik Barnes E

T45 Adam Long E

T45 Alex Noren E

T45 Nate Lashley E

T45 Sahith Theegala E

T45 Daniel Berger E

T45 Davis Thompson E

T45 Scott Gutschewski E

T61 Sam Bennett +1

T61 Taylor Pendrith +1

T61 Greyson Sigg +1

T61 Austin Cook +1

T61 Ryan Brehm +1

T61 Peter Malnati +1

T61 Will Zalatoris +1

T61 Nick Hardy +1

T61 Sam Stevens +1

T61 Ryan Fox +1

T61 Aaron Baddeley +1

T61 Harrison Endycott +1

T61 Emilio Gonzalez +1

T61 Adrien Dumont de Chassart +1

T61 Chandler Phillips +1

T61 Chris Gotterup +1

T61 Jhonattan Vegas +1

T61 Patrick Rodgers +1

T61 Kurt Kitayama +1

T61 Ryan Moore +1

T61 Joseph Bramlett +1

T61 Michael Kim +1

T61 Bud Cauley +1

2024 Texas Children's Houston Open: Higlights from Day 2

Tony Finau played his round with an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey to climb 34 places and lead alone in the Houston Open. Finau's score is 9 under after 36 holes.

Two surprise players occupy the second and third places in the Houston Open. Argentina's Alejandro Tosti trails Finau by one stroke, while Belgium's Thomas Detry is third, two strokes behind the leader.

Six players are tied for fourth place, including Scottie Scheffler, who played his second round for even par. Scheffler saw broken his string of 28 consecutive rounds with score under par, and set at 218 his streak of consecutive holes without committing double bogeys, as he found one on the 18th hole.

Jason Day stands out among the players who did not make the cut. The Australian (2 over) was just one stroke away from being able to play the weekend.