Who is leading the 2024 US Women's Open after day 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 US Women's Open completed its second round on Friday, May 31, at Lancaster Golf Club in Pennsylvania. The cut line after 36 holes was drawn at 8 over, and 75 players made it through.

Thailand's Wichanee Meechai is the event's surprise leader with a score of 4 under. Meechai is in her eighth season on the LPGA Tour and is still looking for her first win at the highest level.

2024 US Women's Open day 2 leaderboard

Below is the 2024 US Women's Open leaderboard after the second round. Only players who made the cut are included:

1 Wichanee Meechai -4

2 Andrea Lee -2

T3 Minjee Lee -1

T3 Yuka Saso -1

T5 Mi Hyang Lee +1

T5 Jin Hee Im +1

T5 Sakura Koiwai +1

T5 Wei-Ling Hsu +1

T5 Hinako Shibuno +1

T5 Chisato Iwai +1

T5 Megan Schofill +1

T5 Asterisk Talley (a)

T13 Ai Suzuki +2

T13 Yui Kawamoto +2

T13 Catherine Park (a) +2

T16 Danielle Kang +3

T16 Rio Takeda +3

T16 Nasa Hataoka +3

T16 Albane Valenzuela +3

T16 Miyu Yamashita +3

T16 Minbyeol Kim +3

T16 Jodi Ewart Shadoff +3

T16 Ayaka Furue +3

T24 Aditi Ashok +4

T24 Ruoning Yin +4

T24 Sophia Popov +4

T24 Arpichaya Yubol +4

T24 Yuri Yoshida +4

T29 A Lim Kim +5

T29 Jiyai Shin +5

T29 Xiyu Lin +5

T29 Carlota Ciganda +5

T29 Casandra Alexander +5

T34 Akie Iwai +6

T34 Cheyenne Knight +6

T34 Jiwon Jeon +6

T34 Jeongeun Lee6 +6

T34 Anna Nordqvist +6

T34 Amiyu Ozeki +6

T34 Ally Ewing +6

T34 Atthaya Thitikul +6

T34 Narin An +6

T34 Su Ji Kim +6

T34 Maude-Aimee Leblanc +6

T45 Amelia Garvey +7

T45 Hannah Green +7

T45 Charley Hull +7

T45 Gaby Lopez +7

T45 Sarah Kemp +7

T45 Hyun Kyung Park +7

T45 Ashleigh Buhai +7

T45 Marissa Steen +7

T45 Isi Gabsa +7

T45 Yan Liu +7

T45 Yuna Nishimura +7

T45 Celine Boutier +7

T45 Mariel Galdiano +7

T45 Pia Babnik +7

T59 Alison Lee +8

T59 Haeran Ryu +8

T59 Kim Kaufman +8

T59 Alana Uriell +8

T59 Alexa Pano +8

T59 Sofia Garcia +8

T59 Gabriela Ruffels +8

T59 Hyo Joo Kim +8

T59 Jin Young Ko +8

T59 Megan Khang +8

T59 Emily Kristine Pedersen +8

T59 Caroline Inglis +8

T59 Madelene Sagstrom +8

T59 Kristen Gillman +8

T59 Alexandra Forsterling +8

T59 Jenny Shin +8

T59 Adela Cernousek (a) +8

Wichanee Meechai posted the best second round score at the 2024 US Women's Open (3 under, tied with Korea's Mi Hyang Lee). Her performance included six birdies and three bogeys.

Megan Schofill and Asterisk Talley tied for fifth place as the top four amateurs to make the cut at the US Women's Open. The top-placed first round finisher, Adela Cernousek, played the round for a score of 9-over 79 and fell 57 spots on the leaderboard to make the cut on the number.

Failing to make the cut was world number one, Nelly Korda, who finished with a score of 10 over for 36 holes. Korda played the round for even par but was unable to rally the last two strokes to play the weekend on the US Women's Open.