Who is leading the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational has been completed. The 72 player field put up a stellar show at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge in Orlando, Florida, to create a stacked leaderboard.

Wyndham Clark took the early lead after carding in a stellar 5-under par 67 round. The 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational sees four of the PGA Tour's best players tied for second place. Team USA's Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, posted a 3-under par 69 score to tie with Corey Conners, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Shane Lowry.

Rory McIlroy also put up a great show during the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The Northern Irishman posted a 2-under par 70 score to tie with Justin Rose, Max Greyserman, and two other players.

Scottie Scheffler seeks to win his third Arnold Palmer Invitational trophy this week, having won the event in 2022 and 2024. The World No. 1 golfer carded in a 1-under par 71 round on Thursday to tie for 11th place with Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay.

Here's a look at the top 15 players at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational (via PGA Tour):

1 - Wyndham Clark (-5)

T2 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

T2 - Corey Conners (-3)

T2 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-3)

T2 - Shane Lowry (-3)

T6 - Cam Davis (-2)

T6 - Si Woo Kim (-2)

T6 - Max Greyserman (-2)

T6 - Rory McIlroy (-2)

T6 - Justin Rose (-2)

T11 - Scottie Scheffler (-1)

T11 - Collin Morikawa (-1)

T11 - Justin Thomas (-1)\

T11 - Patrick Cantlay (-1)

T15 - Ludvig Aberg (E)

T15 - Jackson Koivun (A) (E)

T15 - Tony Finau (E)

T15 - Russell Henley (E)

Cameron Young sits in last place 72nd at the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The American golfer carded in a 10-over par 82 round at the challenging Bay Hill Club and Lodge on Thursday.

Wyndham Clark's 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 1 Scorecard

Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational's scorecard for the first round on Thursday (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 3) - 2

Hole 3 (par 4) - 5

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 5 (par 4) - 3

Hole 6 (par 5) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 5) - 5

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

