Who is leading the 2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship was played on Thursday, January 30, at the Royal Golf Club. The surprise of the day was Brandon Robinson Thompson who set a new course record to lead the tournament.

Robinson Thompson finished on 11 under par, three shots ahead of runner-up Callum Tarren.

2025 Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship Round 1 Leaderboard

The following is the leaderboard for the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship. Only the top 50 have been included:

1 Brandon Robinson Thompson -11

2 Callum Tarren -8

T3 Tapio Pulkkanen -6

T3 Pablo Larrazábal -6

T3 Martin Couvra -6

T3 Richie Ramsay -6

T7 Rafa Cabrera Bello -5

T7 Ross Fisher -5

T7 Joakim Lagergren -5

T10 Oliver Lindell -4

T10 Kazuma Kobori -4

T10 Andrea Pavan -4

T10 Matthew Jordan -4

T10 Wenyi Ding -4

T10 Pierre Pineau -4

T10 Marcel Siem -4

T10 Laurie Canter -4

T10 Jack Senior -4

T10 Romain Langasque -4

T10 Nicolas Colsaerts -4

T10 Daniel Brown -4

T10 Gavin Green -4

T23 David Puig -3

T23 Connor Syme -3

T23 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -3

T23 David Micheluzzi -3

T23 Sebastian Söderberg -3

T23 Mikael Lindberg -3

T23 Marcel Schneider -3

T23 Matthias Schwab -3

T23 Corey Shaun -3

T23 Manuel Elvira -3

T23 Ricardo Gouveia -3

T23 Jason Scrivener -3

T35 Jens Dantorp -2

T35 Veer Ahlawat -2

T35 Zihao Jin -2

T35 Marcus Armitage -2

T35 Sam Bairstow -2

T35 Bernd Wiesberger -2

T35 Kristoffer Reitan -2

T35 Francesco Laporta -2

T35 MK Kim -2

T35 Jorge Campillo -2

T35 Yuto Katsuragawa

T35 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -2

T35 Dylan Frittelli -2

T35 Daniel Hillier -2

T35 George Coetzee -2

T35 Dan Bradbury -2

T35 Scott Jamieson -2

Brandon Robinson Thompson's performance included two eagles, eight birdies and one bogey (61) for a new 18-hole record at the Royal Golf Club. The Englishman is seeking his first victory on the European Tour.

Here's what Robinson Thompson had to say at the end of his first day at the Bapco Energies Bahrain Chanpionship (via the official DP World Tour website):

"I think it’s my lowest round as a professional, let alone on the DP World Tour. It has to be up there with a Sunday to close out a HotelPlanner Tour event last year. I know it’s the first round but 61, that has to be first or second, surely."

Callum Tarren is in second place after 18 holes in the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship, three shots behind compatriot Robinson Thompson. Tarren carded a bogey-free 64 with eight birdies.

Notably, Defending champion Dylan Frittelli carded four birdies and two bogeys for a share of 35th place. The highest-ranked player in the field, Thorbjorn Olesen, is tied for 106th thanks to five birdies and two bogeys for a 75.

