Who is leading the 2025 Magical Kenya Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Magical Kenya Open was played on Thursday, February 20 at the Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. 64 players carded rounds under par with two players tied for the lead and 19 ranked in the top-10.

Ad

John Parry and Benjamin Hebert lead the field at the Magical Kenya Open with a score of 8 under. Seven players are within three shots of the lead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

2025 Magical Kenya Open Round 1 Leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard for the Magical Kenya Open. Only the top-50 are included:

T1 John Parry -8

T1 Benjamin Hebert -8

3 Jayden Schaper -7

T4 Wooyoung Cho -6

T4 Jacob Skov Olesen -6

T6 Kristoffer Reitan -5

T6 Adrien Saddier -5

T6 Christofer Blomstrand -5

T6 Jamie Rutherford -5

T10 Marcel Siem -4

T10 James Morrison -4

T10 Jovan Rebula -4

T10 Renato Paratore -4

T10 Lukas Nemecz -4

T10 Ricardo Gouveia -4

T10 Freddy Schott -4

T10 Angel Ayora -4

T10 Daan Huizing -4

T10 Joel Moscatel -4

T20 Louis Albertse -3

T20 Daniel Gavins -3

T20 Alexander George Frances -3

T20 Tapio Pulkkanen -3

T20 Grant Forrest -3

T20 Marcus Kinhult -3

T20 Adrian Otaegui -3

T20 Jens Dantorp -3

T20 Alexander Levy -3

T20 Deon Germishuys -3

T20 Adri Arnaus -3

T20 Gregorio De Leo -3

T20 Nacho Elvira -3

T33 Eugenio Chacarra -2

T33 Ryan van Velzen -2

T33 Darius Van Driel -2

T33 Riz Charania -2

T33 Albert Boneta -2

T33 Manuel Elvira -2

T33 Ben Schmidt -2

T33 Jacques Kruyswijk -2

T33 Jordan Gumberg -2

T33 Zihao Jin -2

T33 Benjamin Follett-Smith -2

T33 Jannik De Bruyn -2

T45 Sean Crocker -1

T45 Aaron Cockerill -1

T45 Ryggs Johnston -1

T45 Matthew Southgate -1

T45 Clément Sordet -1

T45 Ivan Cantero -1

T45 Brandon Robinson Thompson -1

T45 Jeff Winther -1

T45 Casey Jarvis -1

T45 Daniel Nduva -1

T45 Veer Ahlawat -1

T45 Angel Hidalgo -1

T45 Sebastian Söderberg -1

T45 Marco Penge -1

T45 Eddie Pepperell -1

T45 Kazuma Kobori -1

T45 Tadeáš Tetak -1

T45 Jeong weon Ko -1

T45 Dale Whitnell -1

T45 Robin Williams -1

Ad

Benjamin Herbert co-leads the Magical Kenya Open after round 1 (Image via Getty).

John Parry carded eight birdies and no bogeys in the first round of the Magical Kenya Open, while Benjamin Hebert carded an eagle and six birdies, also without a bogey. Parry has won twice on the DP World Tour before, while Frenchman Hebert is still looking for his first win.

Ad

Speaking after the round, Parry said (via the official DP World Tour website):

"I hit it well. I kept it in play pretty well. Even though I've had a bad few weeks in the Middle East, I haven't panicked. Just keep doing the same things that worked last year and hopefully they'll keep working for the rest of the year. I think if I keep doing that the results will come."

Ad

Meanwhile, here's what Herbert said:

"I'm very pleased. Playing this course in the afternoon is very hard...I’m very happy, it’s one of those days where everything went my way."

Notably, former LIV player Eugenio Chacarra is playing in the Magical Kenya Open as part of his reinstatement after dropping out of the breakaway league. The Spaniard carded five birdies and three bogeys to finish in a tie for 33rd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback