Who is leading the 2025 Memorial Tournament after Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Memorial Tournament is off to a great start in Dublin, Ohio. The Muirfield Village Golf Club saw 72 players take on the challenging par 72 course in an attempt to grab the early lead on Thursday, May 29.

Ben Griffin posted an astounding 7 under par 65 score comprising seven birdies, two bogeys, and one eagle. He bears the lead at the 2025 Memorial Tournament by a two-stroke margin over Collin Morikawa.

Max Homa sits in third place with a 4 under par 68 opening round. Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, and Nick Taylor share the 4th place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament with 3 under par 69 rounds each after Round 1.

The seventh place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament sees five of the PGA Tour's top players. Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia are a part of this list with a 2 under par 70 score each.

Daniel Berger sits in last place, 72nd, at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. He posted a 9 over par 81 score on Thursday.

2025 Memorial Tournament Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at top players (ranked inside T50) at the 2025 Memorial Tournament following Round 1 (via PGA Tour):

1 - Ben Griffin (-7)

2 - Collin Morikawa (-5)

3 - Max Homa (-4)

T4 - Keegan Bradley (-3)

T4 - Nick Taylor (-3)

T4 - Shane Lowry (-3)

T7 - Akshay Bhatia (-2)

T7 - Andrew Novak (-2)

T7 - Si Woo Kim (-2)

T7 - Scottie Scheffler (-2)

T11 - Harris English (-1)

T11 - Bud Cauley (-1)

T11 - Robert MacIntyre (-1)

T14 - Rickie Fowler (E)

T14 - Tony Finau (E)

T14 - Denny McCarthy (E)

T14 - Eric Cole (E)

T14 - Jordan Spieth (E)

T14 - Harry Higgs (E)

T14 - Ryan Fox (E)

T14 - Tommy Fleetwood (E)

T14 - Patrick Cantlay (E)

T23 - Austin Eckroat (+1)

T23 - Xander Schauffele (+1)

T23 - Sungjae Im (+1)

T23 - Taylor Pendrith (+1)

T23 - Corey Conners (+1)

T23 - Tom Hoge (+1)

T23 - Mackenzie Hughes (+1)

T23 - Jacob Bridgeman (+1)

T31 - Alex Noren (+2)

T31 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+2)

T31 - Sahith Theegala (+2)

T31 - Viktor Hovland (+2)

T31 - Hideki Matsuyama (+2)

T31 - Jhonattan Vegas (+2)

T31 - Sam Stevens (+2)

T31 - Nick Dunlap (+2)

T31 - Thomas Detry (+2)

T31 - Byeong Hun An (+2)

T31 - Sepp Straka (+2)

T31 - Russell Henley (+2)

T31 - Matt Kuchar (+2)

T44 - Brandt Snedeker (+3)

T44 - Chris Kirk (+3)

T44 - Ludvig Aberg (+3)

T44 - Matti Schmid (+3)

T44 - Maverick McNealy (+3)

T44 - Matthieu Pavon (+3)

T50 - Joe Highsmith (+4)

T50 - J.J, Spaun (+4)

T50 - Adam Hadwin (+4)

T50 - Stephan Jaeger (+4)

T50 - Ryan Gerard (+4)

T50 - Min Woo Lee (+4)

T50 - Davis Thompson (+4)

T50 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+4)

T50 - Sam Burns (+4)

T50 - Brian Harman (+4)

