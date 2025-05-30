Who is leading the 2025 Memorial Tournament after round 2? Leaderboard explored

Following the conclusion of day 2 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament, a cut line was imposed at +5. The top 50 players and ties made they way through to the weekend.

Ben Griffin maintains his lead at the 2025 Memorial Tournament with an even par 72 score. Nick Taylor posted a 4 under par 68 round to join Griffin at the top of the leaderboard.

Scottie Scheffler rose three spots up the leaderboard into the fourth place with a 2 under par 70 round. Sam Burns vaulted a whopping 45 spots up the leaderboard at the 2025 Memorial Tournament after posting an impressive 7 under par 65 score on Friday. He sits tied for 5th place with Shane Lowry and Jordan Spieth.

Eight players are tied for last place, 50th, at the 2025 Memorial Tournament including Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama. They all bear a 36 hole score of 5 over par.

2025 Memorial Tournament Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the full leaderboard at the 2025 Memorial Tournament (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Nick Taylor (-7)

T1 - Ben Griffin (-7)

3 - Akshay Bhatia (-5)

4 - Scottie Scheffler (-4)

T5 - Sam Burns (-3)

T5 - Shane Lowry (-3)

T5 - Jordan Spieth (-3)

T8 - Tom Hoge (-2)

T8 - Russell Henley (-2)

T8 - Xander Schauffele (-2)

T8 - Collin Morikawa (-2)

T12 - Ryan Fox (E)

T12 - Mackenzie Hughes (E)

T12 - Jacob Bridgeman (E)

T12 - Harris English (E)

T12 - Justin Rose (E)

T12 - Eric Cole (E)

T18 - Ryan Gerard (+1)

T18 - Sungjae Im (+1)

T18 - Taylor Pendrith (+1)

T18 - Robert MacIntyre (+1)

T18 - Patrick Cantlay (+1)

T18 - Keegan Bradley (+1)

T18 - Rickie Fowler (+1)

T18 - Tony Finau (+1)

T18 - Bud Cauley (+1)

T27 - Davis Thompson (+2)

T27 - Corey Conners (+2)

T27 - Austin Eckroat (+2)

T27 - Ludvig Aberg (+2)

T31 - Andrew Novak (+3)

T31 - Maverick McNealy (+3)

T31 - Min Woo Lee (+3)

T31 - Sam Stevens (+3)

T31 - Max Homa (+3)

T31 - Tommy Fleetwood (+3)

T31 - Si Woo Kim (+3)

T31 - Sepp Straka (+3)

T31 - Denny McCarthy (+3)

T31 - Viktor Hovland (+3)

T31 - Jhonattan Vegas (+3)

T31 - Harry Higgs (+3)

T43 - Nick Dunlap (+4)

T43 - Thomas Detry (+4)

T43 - Adam Scott (+4)

T43 - Brandt Snedeker (+4)

T43 - Alex Noren (+4)

T43 - Stephan Jaeger (+4)

T43 - Max Greyserman (+4)

T50 - Michael Kim (+5)

T50 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+5)

T50 - Justin Thimas (+5)

T50 - Matt Kuchar (+5)

T50 - Adam Hadwin (+5)

T50 - Cameron Young (+5)

T50 - Wyndham Clark (+5)

T50 - Hideki Matsuyama (+5)

