Who is leading the 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic has kicked off at Dunes Golf and Beach Club, and fans worldwide are eager to see who will lift the trophy this year. Following the conclusion of the first round, Mackenzie Hughes took the lead after finishing with eight-under.

The Myrtle Beach Classic made its debut on the PGA Tour last year. Chris Gotterup claimed the title after scoring a total of 22-under 262. This year, Gotterup finished his first round with four-under 67 and is sitting at T15.

While Hughes is in the lead at the Myrtle Beach Classic, Seamus Power is at T2 in a tie with Will Chandler and Thorbjørn Olesen, who all scored seven-under.

Let’s explore the complete ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic leaderboard after round one.

2025 ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic leaderboard after round 1

2025 Myrtle Beach Classic leaderboard after round one (via PGA Tour):

1: Mackenzie Hughes (-8)

T2: Seamus Power (-7)

T2: Will Chandler (-7)

T2: Thorbjørn Olesen (-7)

T5: Andrew Putnam (-6)

T5: Ryan Fox (-6)

T5: Alejandro Tosti (-6)

T5: Cristobal Del Solar (-6)

T9: Nick Watney (-5)

T9: Dylan Wu (-5)

T9: Rikuya Hoshino (-5)

T9: Jesper Svensson (-5)

T9: Danny Walker (-5)

T9: Blades Brown (-5)

T15: Ben Kohles (-4)

T15: Chad Ramey (-4)

T15: Victor Perez (-4)

T15: Scott Gutschewski (-4)

T15: Chris Gotterup (-4)

T15: Brice Garnett (-4)

T15: Thriston Lawrence (-4)

T15: Davis Shore (-4)

T15: Niklas Norgaard (-4)

T15: Chesson Hadley (-4)

T15; Ben Silverman (-4)

T15: Harry Higgs (-4)

T15: Patton Kizzire (-4)

T15: Kevin Roy (-4)

T15: Hayden Buckley (-4)

T15: Matteo Manassero (-4)

T15: Nathan Franks (a) (-4)

T32: Bill Haas (-3)

T32: Aldrich Potgieter (-3)

T32: Mark Hubbard (-3)

T32: Trent Phillips (-3)

T32: George Duangmanee (-3)

T32: Kevin Yu (-3)

T32: Taylor Dickson (-3)

T39: Francesco Molinari (-2)

T39:Adam Svensson (-2)

T39: Doug Ghim (-2)

T39: Tim Widing (-2)

T39: Trace Crowe (-2)

T39: Sam Ryder (-2)

T39: James Hahn (-2)

T39: Sami Valimaki (-2)

T39: Rico Hoey (-2)

T39: Emiliano Grillo (-2)

T39: Taylor Moore (-2)

T39: Harry Hall (-2)

T39: William Mouw (-2)

T39: Norman Xiong (-2)

T39: Troy Merritt (-2)

T39: Jackson Byrd (a) (-2)

T55: Alex Smalley (-1)

T55: Lee Hodges (-1)

T55: Anders Albertson (-1)

T55: Steven Fisk (-1)

T55: Zach Reuland (-1)

T55: Chandler Phillips (-1)

T55: Ryo Hisatsune (-1)

T55: Adam Schenk (-1)

T55: Nick Hardy (-1)

T55: Matti Schmid (-1)

T55: Mac Meissner (-1)

T55: Carson Young (-1)

T55: Matthew Riedel (-1)

T55: Evan Harmeling (-1)

T55: Braden Thornberry (-1)

T55: Austin Duncan (-1)

T55: Ricky Castillo (-1)

T55: Antoine Rozner (-1)

T55: Mason Andersen (-1)

T74: David Skinns (E)

T74: Aaron Wise (E)

T74: Rafael Campos (E)

T74: Chan Kim (E)

T74: Joseph Bramlett (E)

T74: Taylor Montgomery (E)

T74: Theo Humphrey (E)

T74: Kevin Kisner (E)

T74: Joel Dahmen (E)

T74: Luke List (E)

T74: Greyson Sigg (E)

T74: Noah Goodwin (E)

T74: John Pak (E)

T74: Frankie Capan III (E)

T88: David Lipsky (+1)

T88: Vince Whaley (+1)

T88: Lanto Griffin (+1)

T88: Tom Kim (+1)

T88: Cameron Champ (+1)

T88: Aaron Baddeley (+1)

T88: Tyler Duncan (+1)

T88: Quade Cummins (+1)

T88: Max McGreevy (+1)

T88: Kevin Velo (+1)

T88: Michael Feuerstein (+1)

T88: Zac Blair (+1)

T88: Jonathan Byrd (+1)

T88: Matt NeSmith (+1)

T88: Paul Waring (+1)

T88: Alistair Docherty (+1)

T88: Paul Peterson (+1)

T88: Hayden Springer (+1)

T88: Philip Knowles (+1)

T88: Takumi Kanaya (+1)

T108: Kevin Tway (+2)

T108: Scott Piercy (+2)

T108: Peter Malnati (+2)

T108: George McNeill (+2)

T108: Trevor Cone (+2)

T108: Beau Hossler (+2)

T108: Patrick Fishburn (+2)

T108: Justin Lower (+2)

T108: Davis Riley (+2)

T108: Brandt Snedeker (+2)

T108: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (+2)

T108: Thomas Rosenmueller (+2)

T108: Randall Hudson (+2)

T121: Robby Shelton (+3)

T121: Ryan Palmer (+3)

T121: Kaito Onishi (+3)

T121: Dillon Board (+3)

T121: Chez Reavie (+3)

T121: Henrik Norlander (+3)

T121: Camilo Villegas (+3)

T128: Jeremy Paul (+4)

T128: Jackson Suber (+4)

130: Kris Ventura (+5)

131: Preston Cole (+6)

132: Austin Cook (+7)

