Who is leading the 2025 Qatar Masters after Round 2: Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters was played at Doha Golf Club on Friday, February 7. During the day, the usual cut was made after 36 holes and 66 players made it through.

Brandon Robinson-Thompson continues to lead the Qatar Masters (now solo) at 10 under. Three players are tied for second place, two shots behind the leader, while two others are within three shots.

2025 Qatar Masters Round 2 leaderboard

Here is the Qatar Masters leaderboard after the second round. Only the top 50 are included:

1 Brandon Robinson Thompson -10

T2 MK Kim -8

T2 Wenyi Ding -8

T2 Haotong Li -8

T5 Keita Nakajima -7

T5 Daniel Brown -7

T7 John Parry -6

T7 Niklas Lemke -6

T7 Jayden Schaper -6

T7 Darren Fichardt -6

T7 Oliver Lindell -6

T7 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -6

T13 Jeff Winther -5

T13 Nacho Elvira -5

T13 Francesco Laporta -5

T13 Antoine Rozner -5

T13 Sam Bairstow -5

T18 Ben Schmidt -4

T18 Kristoffer Reitan -4

T18 Martin Couvra -4

T18 Brandon Wu -4

T18 Matthew Jordan -4

T18 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -4

T18 Pierre Pineau -4

T18 Laurie Canter -4

T18 Andrea Pavan -4

T27 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -3

T27 Jack Senior -3

T27 Angel Hidalgo -3

T27 Daniel Hillier -3

T27 Ugo Coussaud -3

T27 Tom Vaillant -3

T27 Alvaro Quiros -3

T34 Jorge Campillo -2

T34 Marcel Siem -2

T34 Fabrizio Zanotti -2

T34 Aaron Cockerill -2

T34 Marcel Schneider -2

T34 Callum Tarren -2

T34 Todd Clements -2

T34 Manuel Elvira -2

T34 Maximilian Kieffer -2

T34 David Ravetto -2

T34 Benjamin Hebert -2

T34 Ryggs Johnston -2

T34 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -2

T34 Casey Jarvis -2

T34 Bernd Wiesberger -2

T34 Alexander George Frances -2

T34 Jean Bekirian -2

T34 Adrien Saddier -2

Brandon Robinson-Thompson carded an eagle and two birdies with no bogeys to move into a share of the lead at 4-under in the Qatar Masters. Robinson Thompson is seeking his first victory in 16 starts on the DP World Tour.

After his performance, the leader had this to say (via the official tour website)

"A great morning. It was tough, actually. The wind was ripping early. I thought the pins were quite tricky, so it was a lot of discipline. I hit a lot of shots to 30-40 feet and took my two putts and tried to take advantage of holes I could give myself chances on."

The top-ranked golfer in the field, Laurie Canter, carded five birdies and five bogeys (even par) to tie for 18th place.

During the round, Jean Bekirian became the first player from Armenian to make the cut on the DP World Tour. Bekirian carded rounds of 68 and 74 at the Qatar Masters to miss the cut by one stroke.

