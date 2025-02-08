Who is leading the 2025 Qatar Masters after round 3: Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters was played at Doha Golf Club on Saturday, February 8. The so-called Moving Day ended with plenty of movement on the leaderboard, including a new leader.

Haotong Li leads the Qatar Masters at 13-under. The Chinese player has a two-stroke lead over the first two rounds' leader, Brandon Robinson Thompson.

2025 Qatar Masters Round 3 Leaderboard

Here is the Qatar Masters leaderboard after the third round. Only the top 50 are included:

1 Haotong Li -13

2 Brandon Robinson Thompson -11

T3 Matthew Jordan -9

T3 Jayden Schaper -9

T5 Martin Couvra -8

T5 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -8

T5 MK Kim -8

T8 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -7

T8 Andrea Pavan -7

T8 Sam Bairstow -7

T8 Niklas Lemke -7

T12 Ben Schmidt -6

T12 Jeff Winther -6

T12 Antoine Rozner -6

T12 Oliver Lindell -6

T16 Angel Ayora -5

T16 Jean Bekirian -5

T16 Jack Senior -5

T16 Daniel Hillier -5

T16 Kristoffer Reitan -5

T16 Brandon Wu -5

T16 Pierre Pineau -5

T16 John Parry -5

T16 Wenyi Ding -5

T25 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -4

T25 Marcel Siem -4

T25 Fabrizio Zanotti -4

T25 Aaron Cockerill -4

T25 Manuel Elvira -4

T25 Nacho Elvira -4

T25 Francesco Laporta -4

T25 Darren Fichardt -4

T33 Wilco Nienaber -3

T33 Ivan Cantero -3

T33 Conor Purcell -3

T33 Joshua Grenville-Wood -3

T33 Julien Guerrier -3

T33 Laurie Canter -3

T33 Keita Nakajima -3

T40 Bernd Wiesberger -2

T40 Casey Jarvis -2

T40 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -2

T40 Alvaro Quiros -2

T44 Richie Ramsay -1

T44 Sean Crocker -1

T44 Alex Fitzpatrick -1

T44 Dale Whitnell -1

T44 Jorge Campillo -1

T44 Todd Clements -1

T44 David Ravetto -1

T44 Ryggs Johnston -1

T44 Angel Hidalgo -1

T44 Tom Vaillant -1

T44 Daniel Brown -1

Haotong Li carded a bogey-free third round with five birdies to take the lead at the Qatar Masters 2025. The Chinese player is seeking his fourth win on the DP World Tour and first since the 2022 BMW International Open.

Following his performance on Saturday, the Qatar Masters leader had this to say (via the official tour website):

"It felt not easy definitely. An opposite wind compared to the last two days. I holed some moments and par putts, especially the one on ten. Overall I’m very pleased."

Haotong Li's 5-under 67 was the best score of the day, tied with Matthew Jordan. The Englishman carded eight birdies and three bogeys to climb 15 places up the leaderboard (currently third place).

Brandon Robinson Thompson was unable to keep pace, carding a one-under 71 with two birdies and a bogey in the third round.

