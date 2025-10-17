Who is leading BMW Ladies Championship 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Round 2 of the 2025 BMW Ladies Championship concluded on Friday with Sei Young Kim topping the leaderboard. The South Korean golfer followed up her impressive first round 62 with a 66 round to maintain her lead through the second round at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do.Young Kim lead solo-second placed Brooke Matthews by a stroke. The 26-year-old American golfer sat 15-under 129 after carding rounds of 65 and 64 in the opening two rounds. Meanwhile, Japan’s Rio Takeda and local star Hyo Joo Kim shared T3 scoring 13-under 131 each. The South Korean, who started the event with a 63 on Thursday struggled on Friday and recorded a 68. Meanwhile, Takeda followed up her 65 rounds with a 66 to catch up with the local player.Japan’s Nasa Hataoka sat solo-fifth after the BMW Ladies Championship second round with a 12-under 132 after a round of 65. Interestingly, five golfers including the likes of Celine Boutier and Minjee Lee shared T6 with 10-under 134 scores. Meanwhile, Linn Grant and Brooke Henderson shared T11 with four others. The swede carded an impressive 63 on Friday to make a comeback after her forgettable 72 display on the opening day.It is pertinent to note that the BMW Ladies Championship defending champion Hannah Green sat T22 at the end of Day 2. The Aussie golfer signed off a 7-under 137 scorecard to share the position with five others. For the unversed, the $2.3 million purse event doesn’t have a cut. Owing to this, all 78 golfers on the field will play this weekend.BMW Ladies Championship 2025 R2 leaderboardListed below is the complete 78-player leaderboard after Round 2 of the BMW Ladies Championship:1: Sei Young Kim -162: Brooke Matthews -15T3: Rio Takeda -13T3: Hyo Joo Kim -135: Nasa Hataoka -12T6: Celine Boutier -10T6: Hye-Jin Choi -10T6: Minjee Lee -10T6: Miyu Yamashita -10T6: Yealimi Noh -10T11: Linn Grant -9T11: Gemma Dryburgh -9T11: Brooke M. Henderson -9T11: Jin Hee Im -9T11: Saki Baba -9T11: Lindy Duncan -9T17: Soomin Oh (a) -8T17: Madelene Sagstrom -8T17: A Lim Kim -8T17: Weiwei Zhang -8T17: Somi Lee -8T22: Robyn Choi -7T22: Gaby Lopez -7T22: Stephanie Kyriacou -7T22: Hannah Green -7T22: Manon De Roey -7T22: Gurleen Kaur -7T28: Ina Yoon -6T28: Ashleigh Buhai -6T28: Esther Henseleit -6T28: Andrea Lee -6T28: Lucy Li -6T28: Haeran Ryu -6T28: Jennifer Kupcho -6T28: Chanettee Wannasaen -6T36: Allisen Corpuz -5T36: Nanna Koerstz Madsen -5T36: Lottie Woad -5T36: Chella Choi -5T36: Lauren Coughlin -5T36: Chisato Iwai -5T36: Miranda Wang -5T36: Minami Katsu -5T36: Narin An -5T36: Maja Stark -5T46: Sarah Schmelzel -4T46: Mary Liu -4T46: Eun-Hee Ji -4T46: Jenny Shin -4T46: Cassie Porter -4T51: Sung Hyun Park -3T51: Ingrid Lindblad -3T51: Yan Liu -3T51: Mi Hyang Lee -3T51: Lilia Vu -3T51: Yuri Yoshida -3T51: Jin Young Ko -3T51: Auston Kim -3T59: Karis Davidson -2T59: Paula Reto -2T59: Grace Kim -2T59: Nataliya Guseva -2T59: Jeongeun Lee6 -2T59: Benedetta Moresco -2T65: Kumkang Park -1T65: Akie Iwai -1T67: Pauline Roussin-Bouchard ET67: Leona Maguire ET69: Carlota Ciganda +1T69: Julia Lopez Ramirez +1T69: Esther Kwon (a) +1T69: Gabriela Ruffels +1T69: Jenny Bae +1T69: In Gee Chun +1T75: Kristen Gillman +2T75: Haeji Kang +277: Ilhee Lee +378: Jeongeun Lee5 +4More details on the BMW Ladies Championship will be updated as the event progresses.