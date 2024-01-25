Who is leading the Farmers Insurance Open 2024 after round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

Kevin Yu is leading the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open after the first round on Wednesday, January 24. The PGA Tour event got underway on Wednesday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. Following the opening round, Yu registered a one-stroke lead over Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune.

The Taiwanese golfer shot a bogey-free round with eight birdies to score 64. He teed off on the tenth hole with two back-to-back birdies, followed by a par on the 12th. Yu added another birdie on the 13th, two more front nines, and three on the back to score 8-under-64.

Kevin Yu was at 5-under when he teed off on the front nine and with a birdie on the par-4 fourth hole, he took the lead and went on to add two more birdies on the seventh and ninth holes.

Speaking about his performance, the budding star said (via The San Diego Union-Tribune):

“I’ve been hitting very good, so I don’t have to try to hit a lot — like my maximum distance out there. I just have to hit a lot of fairways. That was the plan today. ... If I hit a lot of fairways, I can have a lot of chance to get on green and try to make some putts.”

Patrick Cantlay and Ryo Hisatsune both shot 7-under 65 and tied for second place. Hideki Matsuyama finished Day 1 in a five-way tie for fourth place with Shane Lowry, Thomas Detry, Aaron Rai, and Alejandro Tosti.

Defending champion Max Homa struggled with his game in the opening round and finished in T48 after playing a round of 70. He shot five birdies and three bogeys to score 2-under.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open day 1 leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:

1. Kevin Yu: -8

T2 Patrick Cantlay: -7

T2 Ryo Hisatsune: -7

T4 Hideki Matsuyama: -6

T4 Shane Lowry: -6

T4 Thomas Detry: -6

T4 Aaron Rai: -6

T4 Alejandro Tosti: -6

T9 Nicolai Hojgaard: -5

T9 Matt NeSmith: -5

T9 Michael Kim: -5

T9 Maverick McNealy: -5

T9 Collin Morikawa: -5

T9 Justin Suh: -5

T9 Chesson Hadley: -5

T9 Nick Hardy: -5

T9 Emiliano Grillo: -5

T9 Bronson Burgoon: -5

T19 Austin EcKroat: -4

T19 Stephan Jaeger: -4

T19 Ludvig Aberg: -4

T19 Scott Stallings: -4

T19 Lee Hodges: -4

T19 Harris English: -4

T19 Jacob Bridgman: -4

T19 Chandler Phillips: -4

T19 Marcus Byrd: -4

T19 Rico Hoey: -4

T19 Beau Hossler: -4

T19 Taylor Montgomery: -4

T19 Vincent Norrman: -4

T19 Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -4

T19 Chris Gotterup: -4

T34 Mark Hubbard: -3

T34 Justin Rose: -3

T34 Zac Blair: -3

T34 S.H. Kim:: -3

T34 Doug Ghim: -3

T34 Aaron Baddley: -3

T34 Ben Silverman: -3

T34 Tony Finau: -3

T34 Xander Schauffele: -3

T34 Nico Echavarria: -3

T34 Max Greyserman: -3

T34 Matthieu Pavon: -3

T34 Jake Knapp: -3

T34 Michael Block: -3