Who is leading the LPGA Player of the Year race? Surprise golfer pushes down Lilia Vu

Golfer Lilia Vu is now in the second position at the LPGA Player of the Year race. The 2023 LPGA season is left with only three events remaining, and the race for the prestigious Player of the Year award has taken an unexpected turn.

Celine Boutier, the French golfing sensation, has taken the lead after winning her fourth victory of the season. This incredible achievement has moved two-time major champion Lilia Vu into second place, setting up an exciting finish to the race.

Vu's extraordinary talent was on full display in August when she won the 2023 Rolex Annika Major Award, a testament to her outstanding triumphs at both the Chevron Championship and the AIG Women's British Open. This achievement cemented her place as a serious competitor in the world of women's golf.

Lydia Ko won the Player of the Year award, the Vare Trophy, and the money title last year, culminating in a triumph at the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This year, however, the Kiwi sensation has a more difficult test as she fights for a position in the CME event.

LPGA Player of the Year standings: Lilia Vu

Celine Boutier of France has risen to the top of the standings in the quest for the coveted crown, accumulating 169 points, however, American golfer, Lilia Vu, isn't far behind with a commendable 166 points.

The most successful player in French golf history has gained a commanding three-point lead over Lilia Vu, with a significant 36-point edge over Ruoning Yin. Notably, no French golfer has ever been named LPGA Player of the Year, making Boutier's current position all the more remarkable and historic.

Here is the list with the rank for LPGA Player of the Year:

Celine Boutier - 169 Lilia Vu - 166 Ruoning Yin - 133 Allisen Corpuz - 105 Hyo Joo Kim - 97 Jin Young Ko - 87 Angel Yin - 79 Minjee Lee - 76 Charley Hull - 76 Atthaya Thitikul - 75 Yuka Saso - 65 Megan Khang - 63 Nelly Korda - 62 Hae Ran Ryu - 61 Ayaka Furue - 61 Brooke M. Henderson - 59 Xiyu Lin - 58 Leona Maguire - 54 Ashleigh Buhai - 50 Linn Grant - 48 Nasa Hataoka - 45 Carlota Ciganda - 42 Hannah Green - 41 A Lim Kim - 39 Amy Yang - 37 Maja Stark - 35 Aditi Ashok - 32

As they compete for the top spot in the rankings, the rivalry between these two exceptional golfers is building up to be a nail-biting confrontation.