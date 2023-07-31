Who is Lee Hodges' caddie? All you need to know about the 3M Open winner's bagman

Lee Hodges took the win at the 2023 3M Open at the TPC Twin Cities and standing beside him was his caddie and long-time friend Andrew Medley. The pair have been together on the pro scene for a long time.

Andrew Medley is just a few years older than Hodges and played college golf at Auburn University. While he did retire soon after he graduated, Medley found a way to keep himself in the sport of golf by caddying for other pros.

Hodges, on the other hand, broke up with his first caddie Robbie Peeler in early 2022. The next caddie on the bag for Hodges was Medley, who he knew because they lived close to each other. Medley's younger brother James often played golf with Lee Hodges in college, which is how they came to know of each other.

Golf Digest @GolfDigest



He’s one putt away from his first PGA Tour win. An absolute dart from Lee Hodges on the final hole!He’s one putt away from his first PGA Tour win. pic.twitter.com/7pOFiyiqRc

Hodges knew that he wanted Medley on his bag especially due to the latter's well-formed reputation as a caddie. Touching on their relationship, he said (via Alabama Golf News):

“I knew I kind of wanted Andrew because we had a lot in common and we could go do something special. I know the way he caddies and he is pretty intense and meticulous about the way he goes about things. That’s kind of how I am. I knew it would be a pretty good partnership.”

Lee Hodges and Andrew Medley come full circle as caddie golfer pair

With someone like Medley on the bag, Hodges was able to navigate various tournaments on the PGA Tour. Reflecting on their time together, Andrew Medley said:

“It has come full circle for me where I am caddying for him and he is out there playing with Patton now. It kind of gives me reassurance that this is what is supposed to be going on.”

The pair is brutally honest with each other and Medley does not hesitate to point out Lee Hodges' errors. Needless to say, it has worked as Hodges picked up the trophy at the 3M Open.