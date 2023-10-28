Who is Lee Mi Hyang? All you need to know about the South Korean golfer

Lee Mi Hyang (often referred to as Mi Hyang Lee) is a South Korean professional golfer who was born on March 30, 1993. When she was just 3 years old, she began to show a great interest in the game of golf. Nonetheless, in her late teens, she rose to become one of the top amateur golfers in her country.

Lee took part in KLPGA events, including the 2010 Daewoo Securities Classic, where she finished tied for 19th after competing for two rounds.

Then, the South Korean golfer turned professional in 2011 and attended LPGA Q-School. She finished tied for 29th, earning limited tour participation for 2012.

The two-time LPGA Tour winner was also a member of the Symetra Tour in 2012, where she clinched the Symetra Classic, placed sixth on the money list to keep her LPGA Tour card for 2013, and was also named Symetra Tour Rookie of the Year.

Other than playing golf, Lee Mi Hyang is also very interested in the baseball game. Nevertheless, she chose golf as her career path, and the best part is that she qualified for the LPGA Tour on her first attempt.

A glance at Lee Mi Hyang’s LPGA golfing career

Lee Mi Hyang’s first LPGA season (2012) was a very poor one. However, her second season in 2013 was far better.

She made eight cuts and came in at number ninety-two on the tour money list. She even did wonders in the last Major of the year, the Evian Championship, where she tied for 19th.

This was the highest result of her career, as she earned more money in one week than she had during her whole LPGA career.

Furthermore, at the Manulife Classic, she also shot a career-best round of 64, earning herself a strong card for the upcoming 2014 campaign.

The 30-year-old golfer started 2014 with a bang when she participated in the New Zealand Women's Open LET. She defeated the champion to win her first professional match by shooting a course record of 63.

Lee later had a terrific season as she achieved four Top 10 finishes. She played exceptionally well in the Sime Darby in Malaysia and had her best Major at the Nabisco, a T-16th.

She did, however, truly shine at the Mizuno Classic in Japan, when the talented golfer won her first-ever LPGA event.

The year 2017 was a fantastic season for Lee Mi Hyang. She broke her records for money (almost $800,000) and top tens (6).

Additionally, at the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open, she also won for the second time in her career. When she tied for fourth at the KPMG, it was her highest finish at a major tournament.

Lee Mi Hyang hasn’t won any competition since then. However, she has a decent season this year in 2023. She stood in the T5 position at the Kroger Queen City Championship and also finished in the T13 position for both competitions, the CPKC Women's Open and Buick LPGA Shanghai.