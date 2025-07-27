Who is Lottie Woad's caddie? Meet Dermot Byrne

Lottie Woad made her professional debut at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. She was accompanied by her caddie, Dermot Byrne, who joined her bag for the first time at this event. The tournament was held at Dundonald Links, where Woad went on to win her first professional title.

Byrne replaced Gary Foley, who had caddied for Woad during the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship. The switch happened just ahead of Woad’s first event as a professional. Byrne began working with her during the week of the Scottish Open.

Dermot Byrne is a well-known caddie from Ireland. He worked with Shane Lowry for nine years on the PGA Tour. During that time, Lowry won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2015 and The Open Championship in 2019. After parting ways with Lowry, Byrne began working with LPGA star Leona Maguire. Their partnership lasted for three years and included victories at the 2022 Drive On Championship and the 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic. Byrne stopped working with Maguire in 2024.

Earlier this summer, Woad won the KPMG Women’s Irish Open. She also ended her amateur career strongly with a T-3 finish at the Amund Evian Championship.

With that, let's look at Lottie Woad's winning performance at the 2025 ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in detail and find out what she said after clinching the title.

Lottie Woad wins on LPGA pro debut, takes home $300,000 at Women’s Scottish Open

Lottie Woad made her professional debut one to remember on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open. The 20-year-old from Farnham, England, clinched her first LPGA title with a three-shot win and a first-place prize of $300,000.

After her final round, Lottie Woad said:

“It’s a pretty good outcome, I guess. Definitely wasn’t expecting to win my first event, but I knew I was playing well.

“There aren’t that many scoreboards out there to be honest, so I didn’t know I’d got level. I knew it was probably quite tight because I was only a couple under at the turn, but then when I had the two birdies early on the back nine, I’d knew I’d gotten a bit of a lead by then.”

Woad started the final day two shots ahead and quickly widened her lead with birdies on two of her first three holes. However, South Korea’s Hyo Joo Kim applied pressure with seven birdies in 14 holes to catch up with Woad. The English golfer responded with back-to-back birdies on holes 13 and 14, pulling ahead again. Kim then dropped out of contention with bogeys on 15 and 16.

Woad made her only bogey of the round at the 16th after a missed approach. At the par-4 17th, she hit it close but missed the short birdie putt. She then safely lay up on the par-5 18th and wedged to 2 feet for a birdie to finish with a 4-under 68. Her total score of 21-under gave her a three-shot win over Kim, who also shot 68.

