2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open: How much each golfer earned from the $2M purse

The 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open has concluded at Dundonald Links in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland. The English youngster Lottie Woad finished the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open on top with a total score of 21-under par. The 21-year-old finished three shots clear of runner-up Hyo Joo Kim to get her hands on the biggest chunk of the prize money.

Ad

Aside from the top finishers, top-ranked Nelly Korda also performed admirably at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. She placed fifth overall with a total score of 13-under par. She finished with rounds of 68, 66, 70, and 71.

Lottie Woad was eligible for the prize money as she turned professional just before the event. According to the golf rules, if an amateur wins the tournament, he or she will only be awarded the title and the trophy. The top prize money would be distributed to the next professional golfer on the leaderboard. The same thing happened with Woad during the KPMG Women's Irish Open earlier this month.

Ad

Trending

The prize distribution for the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open

ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open had a $2 million prize pool, with the winner expected to receive $300,000. Lottie Woad earned the top prize for finishing first, while runner-up Hyo Joo Kim clinched $185,623.

Ad

Here's a detailed at prize distribution (via GolfNewsNet):

1. Lottie Woad – −21 (267) – $300,000

2. Hyo Joo Kim – −18 (270) – $185,623

T3. Julia López Ramirez – −14 (274) – $119,411

T3. Sei Young Kim – −14 (274) – $119,411

5. Nelly Korda – −13 (275) – $83,843

6. Nanna Koerstz Madsen – −11 (277) – $68,599

7. Paula Reto – −10 (278) – $57,419

T8. Mi Hyang Lee – −9 (279) – $47,765

T8. Ariya Jutanugarn – −9 (279) – $47,765

T10. Lauren Coughlin – −8 (280) – $35,894

T10. Alice Hewson – −8 (280) – $35,894

T10. Lindy Duncan – −8 (280) – $35,894

T10. Miyu Yamashita – −8 (280) – $35,894

T10. Hye-Jin Choi – −8 (280) – $35,894

15. Mary Liu – −7 (281) – $29,471

T16. Akie Iwai – −6 (282) – $25,407

T16. Esther Henseleit – −6 (282) – $25,407

T16. Soo Bin Joo – −6 (282) – $25,407

T16. Ingrid Lindblad – −6 (282) – $25,407

T16. Leona Maguire – −6 (282) – $25,407

T21. Charley Hull – −5 (283) – $20,209

T21. Minjee Lee – −5 (283) – $20,209

T21. Benedetta Moresco – −5 (283) – $20,209

T21. A Lim Kim – −5 (283) – $20,209

T21. In Gee Chun – −5 (283) – $20,209

T21. Karis Davidson – −5 (283) – $20,209

T21. Cassie Porter – −5 (283) – $20,209

T28. Jenny Shin – −4 (284) – $15,976

T28. Georgia Hall – −4 (284) – $15,976

T28. Minami Katsu – −4 (284) – $15,976

T28. Miranda Wang – −4 (284) – $15,976

T28. Sarah Schmelzel – −4 (284) – $15,976

T33. Kajsa Arwefjäll – −3 (285) – $13,820

T33. Megan Khang – −3 (285) – $13,820

T35. Andrea Lee – −2 (286) – $12,500

T35. Johanna Wrigley – −2 (286) – $12,500

T35. Brooke Matthews – −2 (286) – $12,500

T38. Diksha Dagar – −1 (287) – $9,985

T38. Yuri Yoshida – −1 (287) – $9,985

T38. Lucy Li – −1 (287) – $9,985

T38. Jin Hee Im – −1 (287) – $9,985

T38. Darcey Harry – −1 (287) – $9,985

T38. Arpichaya Yubol – −1 (287) – $9,985

T38. Ina Yoon – −1 (287) – $9,985

T38. Rio Takeda – −1 (287) – $9,985

T46. Weiwei Zhang – E (288) – $7,876

T46. Annabell Fuller – E (288) – $7,876

T46. Lisa Pettersson – E (288) – $7,876

T46. Nastasia Nadaud – E (288) – $7,876

T50. Emily Kristine Pedersen – +1 (289) – $6,605

T50. Hinako Shibuno – +1 (289) – $6,605

T50. Alessandra Fanali – +1 (289) – $6,605

T50. Dewi Weber – +1 (289) – $6,605

T50. Chiara Tamburlini – +1 (289) – $6,605

T50. Jenny Bae – +1 (289) – $6,605

56. Celine Herbin – +2 (290) – $5,894

T57. Pia Babnik – +3 (291) – $5,305

T57. Albane Valenzuela – +3 (291) – $5,305

T57. Nuria Iturrioz – +3 (291) – $5,305

T57. Morgane Metraux – +3 (291) – $5,305

T57. Anne van Dam – +3 (291) – $5,305

62. Jing Yan – +4 (292) – $4,878

63. Kristyna Napoleaova – +5 (293) – $4,776

64. Allisen Corpuz – +6 (294) – $4,675

T65. Gemma Dryburgh – +7 (295) – $4,472

T65. Chloe Williams – +7 (295) – $4,472

T65. Moa Folke – +7 (295) – $4,472

68. Aunchisa Utama – +8 (296) – $4,267

69. Dorthea Forbrigd – +11 (299) – $4,167

70. Emma Spitz – +12 (300) – $4,065

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More