2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open: How much each golfer earned from the $2M purse

The 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open has concluded at Dundonald Links in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland. The English youngster Lottie Woad finished the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open on top with a total score of 21-under par. The 21-year-old finished three shots clear of runner-up Hyo Joo Kim to get her hands on the biggest chunk of the prize money.
Aside from the top finishers, top-ranked Nelly Korda also performed admirably at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open. She placed fifth overall with a total score of 13-under par. She finished with rounds of 68, 66, 70, and 71.
Lottie Woad was eligible for the prize money as she turned professional just before the event. According to the golf rules, if an amateur wins the tournament, he or she will only be awarded the title and the trophy. The top prize money would be distributed to the next professional golfer on the leaderboard. The same thing happened with Woad during the KPMG Women's Irish Open earlier this month.
The prize distribution for the 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open
The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open had a $2 million prize pool, with the winner expected to receive $300,000. Lottie Woad earned the top prize for finishing first, while runner-up Hyo Joo Kim clinched $185,623.
Here's a detailed at prize distribution (via GolfNewsNet):
- 1. Lottie Woad – −21 (267) – $300,000
- 2. Hyo Joo Kim – −18 (270) – $185,623
- T3. Julia López Ramirez – −14 (274) – $119,411
- T3. Sei Young Kim – −14 (274) – $119,411
- 5. Nelly Korda – −13 (275) – $83,843
- 6. Nanna Koerstz Madsen – −11 (277) – $68,599
- 7. Paula Reto – −10 (278) – $57,419
- T8. Mi Hyang Lee – −9 (279) – $47,765
- T8. Ariya Jutanugarn – −9 (279) – $47,765
- T10. Lauren Coughlin – −8 (280) – $35,894
- T10. Alice Hewson – −8 (280) – $35,894
- T10. Lindy Duncan – −8 (280) – $35,894
- T10. Miyu Yamashita – −8 (280) – $35,894
- T10. Hye-Jin Choi – −8 (280) – $35,894
- 15. Mary Liu – −7 (281) – $29,471
- T16. Akie Iwai – −6 (282) – $25,407
- T16. Esther Henseleit – −6 (282) – $25,407
- T16. Soo Bin Joo – −6 (282) – $25,407
- T16. Ingrid Lindblad – −6 (282) – $25,407
- T16. Leona Maguire – −6 (282) – $25,407
- T21. Charley Hull – −5 (283) – $20,209
- T21. Minjee Lee – −5 (283) – $20,209
- T21. Benedetta Moresco – −5 (283) – $20,209
- T21. A Lim Kim – −5 (283) – $20,209
- T21. In Gee Chun – −5 (283) – $20,209
- T21. Karis Davidson – −5 (283) – $20,209
- T21. Cassie Porter – −5 (283) – $20,209
- T28. Jenny Shin – −4 (284) – $15,976
- T28. Georgia Hall – −4 (284) – $15,976
- T28. Minami Katsu – −4 (284) – $15,976
- T28. Miranda Wang – −4 (284) – $15,976
- T28. Sarah Schmelzel – −4 (284) – $15,976
- T33. Kajsa Arwefjäll – −3 (285) – $13,820
- T33. Megan Khang – −3 (285) – $13,820
- T35. Andrea Lee – −2 (286) – $12,500
- T35. Johanna Wrigley – −2 (286) – $12,500
- T35. Brooke Matthews – −2 (286) – $12,500
- T38. Diksha Dagar – −1 (287) – $9,985
- T38. Yuri Yoshida – −1 (287) – $9,985
- T38. Lucy Li – −1 (287) – $9,985
- T38. Jin Hee Im – −1 (287) – $9,985
- T38. Darcey Harry – −1 (287) – $9,985
- T38. Arpichaya Yubol – −1 (287) – $9,985
- T38. Ina Yoon – −1 (287) – $9,985
- T38. Rio Takeda – −1 (287) – $9,985
- T46. Weiwei Zhang – E (288) – $7,876
- T46. Annabell Fuller – E (288) – $7,876
- T46. Lisa Pettersson – E (288) – $7,876
- T46. Nastasia Nadaud – E (288) – $7,876
- T50. Emily Kristine Pedersen – +1 (289) – $6,605
- T50. Hinako Shibuno – +1 (289) – $6,605
- T50. Alessandra Fanali – +1 (289) – $6,605
- T50. Dewi Weber – +1 (289) – $6,605
- T50. Chiara Tamburlini – +1 (289) – $6,605
- T50. Jenny Bae – +1 (289) – $6,605
- 56. Celine Herbin – +2 (290) – $5,894
- T57. Pia Babnik – +3 (291) – $5,305
- T57. Albane Valenzuela – +3 (291) – $5,305
- T57. Nuria Iturrioz – +3 (291) – $5,305
- T57. Morgane Metraux – +3 (291) – $5,305
- T57. Anne van Dam – +3 (291) – $5,305
- 62. Jing Yan – +4 (292) – $4,878
- 63. Kristyna Napoleaova – +5 (293) – $4,776
- 64. Allisen Corpuz – +6 (294) – $4,675
- T65. Gemma Dryburgh – +7 (295) – $4,472
- T65. Chloe Williams – +7 (295) – $4,472
- T65. Moa Folke – +7 (295) – $4,472
- 68. Aunchisa Utama – +8 (296) – $4,267
- 69. Dorthea Forbrigd – +11 (299) – $4,167
- 70. Emma Spitz – +12 (300) – $4,065