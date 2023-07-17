Who is Mardy Fish? All about the American tennis star who shined at 2023 Lake Tahoe Celebrity Golf Tournament

Former professional tennis player Mardy Fish was born in Edina, Minnesota, on December 9, 1981. Fish garnered attention in the early 2000s as a hardcourt specialist.

Fish turned professional in 2000 and played in the Challenger and Futures circuits to improve. He won his first ATP Tour doubles title at the 2002 US Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, Texas, alongside Andy Roddick.

As far as singles are concerned, Fish finished with 302 wins and 219 losses, a 58.0% win rate. He won six career titles, demonstrating his court prowess. On August 15, 2011, the American reached a career-best No. 7 ranking in singles.

He retired from professional tennis following the 2015 US Open.

Mardy Fish's tennis career

Fish's breakthrough came in the early 2000s when he began to establish himself on the ATP Tour. He won six ATP Tour tournaments, challenging some of the best players in the world. In addition, he advanced to the finals of four Masters Series events, including Cincinnati in 2003 and 2010, Indian Wells in 2008, and Montreal in 2011.

In Grand Slam tournaments, he reached three quarterfinals — the 2007 Australian Open, the 2008 US Open, and the Wimbledon Championships in 2011. His Olympic debut came at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece. He advanced to the men's singles final, where he lost to Nicolás Mass of Chile in five sets.

In April 2011, Fish surpassed his compatriot Andy Roddick to become the top-ranked American player in the ATP rankings, marking a key milestone in his career. This was a noteworthy achievement that reflected his consistent performances on the tour.

Mardy Fish's participation in the year-end competition, known as the ATP Finals, in 2011 was a highlight of his career. It was the only time he qualified for the renowned tournament, which featured the world's top eight players.

After he retired from professional tennis in 2015, he stayed involved in the sport, taking over as the captain of the United States Davis Cup team.

What happened in the Lake Tahoe Golf Championship

At the Lake Tahoe Golf Championship, former Minnesota tennis great Mardy Fish faced NBA legend Stephen Curry. The Stableford scoring system made Fish's 18th tee shot exciting as he led by three points.

A fan's antics tainted the emotional ending. Fish mishit his final shot due to a loud interruption, likely from a fan. Mardy Fish bogeyed the hole, losing the event to Curry by two shots. Fish would have tied Curry if he birdied the last hole, forcing a playoff. Mardy Fish scored 73 in the Lake Tahoe Golf Championship, scoring 18, 29, and 26 throughout the tournament.