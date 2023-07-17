Will Steph Curry switch to Golf from Basketball after 2023 Lake Tahoe Golf Championship (ACC) win? Star's future explored

American Basketball Player Steph Curry recently won the 2023 Lake Tahoe Golf Championship (ACC). After winning his first golf title, the star player is constantly being speculated to become a full-time golfer in the near future.

However, after the tournament, when he was asked about retiring from basketball and switching to golf, Curry clearly denied any such move. He added that life is good in the league and will stick to basketball (via NBCSWarriors):

"Have y'all seen those CBA terms in the NBA? Life is good in the league so, I'll be alright."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Don’t worry, Steph isn’t retiring from hoops to pursue his golf career

Curry defeated Mardy Fish after sinking a hole-in-one in the 18th green. He carded a score of 75 in the 54-hole stroke-play event, the 2023 Lake Tahoe Golf Championship (ACC).

"I don't do this for a living" - Steph Curry speaks after winning his first golf title, the 2023 Lake Tahoe Golf Championship (ACC)

After winning the ACC, a tournament in which Steph Curry has been constantly competing for the last decade, the star player threw his cap up in the air and ran away toward the fairway.

Speaking to the media, he shared that he always dreamt of winning the tournament. Curry added that he finally has some 'hardware' (medal) to showcase his golfing ability.

"I don't do this for a living, so it's something you dream about. I've been playing in this tournament for almost a decade and now I've got some hardware to show for it. It’s pretty special," Curry said.

Steph Curry celebrates after winning the 2023 Lake Tahoe Golf Championship (ACC) (via Getty Images)

The four-time NBA champion knew that the stakes on the golf course were very high and he always dreamt of putting his last hole and celebrating in front of the crowd. He said:

"Knowing what the stakes were and accepting it, I've always dreamt of a situation like this on the 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make the putt."

Steph Curry concluded by sharing how he held himself until the end of the 2023 Lake Tahoe Golf Championship (ACC) and his maintaining his confidence. He said:

"You stick to the routine and have so much confidence in yourself... Thankfully it went in, which is insane. I've been playing for almost a decade, to finally get a win is pretty special."

Johnathan Thomas presents the 2023 Lake Tahoe Golf Championship (ACC) trophy to Steph Curry (via Getty Images)

Curry is one of the most dominant basketball players and has the most three-point shooters in the leading basketball league NBA. After signing a four-year deal with Golden State Warriors, he is not expected to switch to any other sports career sooner or later.