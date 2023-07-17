Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently produced a performance to remember as he emerged victorious at the ACC celebrity golf championship. Having won his first major golf tournament, Steph was asked whether he would consider switching sports. However, the Warriors guard had his heart set.

Curry is widely regarded as the best shooter the game of basketball has ever seen. Having set the record for the most three-pointers in NBA history earlier last year, it is fair to assume that Curry is a sniper of the highest quality.

This particular aspect of his game has earned him a lot of fame. However, it seems that this skill has also been quite transferable to the game of golf.

As an avid golfer as well, Curry has participated in several tournaments. Late in June, he even participated in The Match with Klay Thompson against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The Match resulted in a loss for the Splash Brothers. However, Curry was bound to come alive one of these days, and it happened at the ACC championship in Nevada.

He eventually recorded a long eagle putt to come away with the win. Needless to say, the Warriors star was ecstatic.

Curry notched a lot of amazing golf plays. His hole-in-one at the Lake Tahoe tournament probably received the most attention on social media.

His prowess during the event raised some questions regarding his plans to switch disciplines as well. However, Curry was quick to put an end to any such notions. He said:

"Have y'all seen those CBA terms in the NBA? Life is good in the league so, I'll be alright."

Having signed a massive four-year deal, Curry is set to earn a lot of money in the coming season. Considering the value he brings to the franchise, it is safe to say that Curry's job security with the Dubs is solid.

Steph Curry ready for the next season

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors look primed and ready to go out and compete for the title again next season. After making some significant roster changes, the Dubs have addressed some pressing concerns. However, it appears that the overall look of the team remains more or less the same.

With no genuine big man on the team, the Warriors continue to stick to their small-ball approach. Meanwhile, with Chris Paul coming on board, Golden State have gained an experienced and quality veteran point guard.

However, the Warriors' youth will need to step up soon. Players such as Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga will have to display significant value sooner rather than later.

