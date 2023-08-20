Who are Max Homa’s parents? Exploring all about John Homa and Bonnie Milstein

Max Homa had an impressive second rounds play at the ongoing BMW Championship. He shot an 8 under 62 to register the lowest ever score at Olympia Fields North Course in any rounds ever. Fans were happy about the golfer finally finding his form.

However, here we will talk about his parents and other family members. The American professional golfer was born to a Jewish couple John Homa and Bonny Milstein on November 19, 1990, in Burbank, California.

While Max Homa turned out to become a professional golfer, his father John Homa is an acting teacher in North Hollywood. A pupil of Sanford Meisner, John's career has spanned over 30 years. In New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse, he has practiced most of his teaching.

John's list of students includes various famous Hollywood actors such as Captain Marvel fame Brie Larson, two-time Golden Globe award winner Michelle Williams, singer-turned-actor Rickey Martin, and many more.

However, not much is known about Max Homa's mother Bonnie Milstein. Although it is rumored that she is an office manager at Valley Produce market. Homa also has a younger sister named, Maddie Homa.

Max married a longtime girlfriend Lacey Croom in 2019 and resides in Scottsdale, Arizona. Their first son, Cam Andrew Homa, was born on October 30, 2022.

How much has Max Homa earned on-course through his PGA Tour career?

The 32-year-old Burbank-born professional golfer joined the American golf circuit back in 2014. Since then, he played in 173 tournaments and made the cut in 106 of them.

As per the official PGA Tour Website, through his career spanning almost a decade, he had accumulated a whopping sum of $22,565,720 in on-course earnings.

Max Homa's breakout season was 2018-19, when he played in 25 events, missed the cut only in nine, and won his first tournament, the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship.

Later on, the trajectory of his career never dipped. In 2021, he won two tournaments - Genesis Invitational and Fortinet Championship (a title he defended in 2022).

In the following year, he registered his second win in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Let's have a look at his earning over the years:

2013-14

Tournaments Played - 8

Cuts Made - 4

Earnings - $195,924

2014-15

Tournaments Played - 27

Cuts Made - 12

Earnings - $380,339

2016-17

Tournaments Played - 17

Cuts Made - 2

Earnings - $18,008

2018-19

Tournaments Played - 25

Cuts Made - 16

Earnings - $2,063,606

2019-20

Tournaments Played - 21

Cuts Made - 14

Earnings - $1,453,056

2020-21

Tournaments Played - 28

Cuts Made - 19

Earnings - $3,448,578

2021-22

Tournaments Played - 24

Cuts Made - 21

Earnings - $5,289,842

2022-23

Tournaments Played - 22

Cuts Made - 18

Earnings - $9,716,367

In terms of earnings, the best season for Max Homa is the current one, the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

This season, he has accumulated close to $10 million alone, which, in his case is almost half of his entire career earnings.