Who is Minjee Lee’s new caddie? Exploring the Australian golfer’s bagman 

World No. 5 Minjee Lee's campaign in Thailand will be with a new caddie as she parted ways with veteran caddie Jason Gilroyed after five years. The golfer has won both her major championships with Gilroyed, who was also on the bag when Cristie Kerr won the US Women's Open in 2007.

Minjee Lee's agent has confirmed that her new caddie will now be Rance De Grussa. He is also an Australian, from Perth. De Grussa has mainly worked on the men's tour, with his most recent golfer being Jason Scrivener.

As for Minjee Lee, she knows what she wants from her caddie. She spoke about how changing caddies affect her on course in an interview via the New York Times. Lee said that when she was young, and relied a lot on her caddie to understand her game, but as she has grown older she has become more independent.

“It just feels like I know what I want in a caddy and all that I need for my caddy. I don’t need the reassurance [that] I know what I’m doing.”

She felt that she needed somebody who knew her well, and De Grussa fits the bill perfectly. According to her, players and caddies spend a lot of time together, and knowing each other is quite important in the player-caddie relationship.

Minjee Lee looks to end 2023 season on a high note

Just ahead of her tournament in Thailand, Minjee Lee won the playoff against Alison Lee to lift the trophy at the BMW Ladies Championship. Just a month ago, she also won a playoff against Charley Hull to win the Kroger Queen City Championship.

She finished 13th at this year's US Women's Open and 20th at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. She enjoyed a second-place finish at the Cognizant Founders Open. She will be looking to end her year on a high note, ranked No. 5 in the world.

The LPGA Tour will now move on to the Maybank Championship at the KLGCC - Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Bukit Kiara, Thailand. Lee will be making an appearance at the tournament, this time with De Grussa.