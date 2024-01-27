Who is Moriya Jutanugarn? All you need to know about the Thai professional golfer

Moriya Jutanugarn is a Thai professional golfer who was recently seen participating in the Drive On Championship. Born in 1994, her parents are Somboon and Narumon Jutanugarn.

Jutanugarn's younger sister, Ariya, is also a professional golfer. Both siblings currently compete on the LPGA Tour and have several wins to their name.

Jutanugarn showcased her golf talent as an amateur, securing victories in various events like the 2008 Junior Open Championship and the 2009 Duke of York Young Champions Trophy.

The 29-year-old golfer achieved the distinction of being the first female golfer to clinch the Duke of York Young Champions Trophy. She also triumphed at the 2012 South Atlantic Ladies Amateur.

A look into Moriya Jutanugarn’s professional journey

Moriya Jutanugarn turned professional in 2012 and joined the LPGA Tour in 2013. She successfully qualified for the Tour on her first attempt by securing co-medalist honors. She also earned the prestigious LPGA Rookie of the Year award that same year.

In 2013, Jutanugarn participated in 24 events and successfully made the cut in 19 of them, while also achieving six top-20 finishes and earning $293,158.

Moriya Jutanugarn has 45 career top-10 finishes to date and has won twice on the LPGA Tour. She first triumphed at the Hugel-JTBC LA Open event in 2018 by two strokes against Ko Jin-young and Inbee Park.

Jutanugarn's second win was at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational event alongside her sister Ariya Jutanugarn in 2021. The Jutanugarn sisters secured a three-stroke victory over the duo of Cydney Clanton and Thidapa Suwannapura.

Jutanugarn’s other notable finishes include a T2 position at the Honda LPGA Thailand in 2018 and a T2 position at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G in 2017.

The accomplished LPGA golfer has also competed in Major tournaments, achieving some impressive results. She finished T3 in the 2017 Evian Championship and T6 in the 2018 Chevron Championship.

Her other best finishes include a T11 finish in the Women's PGA Championship and a solo ninth position in the Women's British Open.

During the 2023 season, Moriya Jutanugarn participated in 23 events, successfully making the cut in 16. Her best performance was a T7 finish at the LPGA Drive On Championship. She earned $302,209 in 2023.

This year, Jutanugarn started her season at the LPGA Drive On Championship. However, she performed poorly at the Bradenton Country Club as she missed the cut just like her sister Ariya for the weekend round.