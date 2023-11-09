Who owns Justin Thomas' Atlanta Drive GC? All you need to know about the TGL team

Justin Thomas joined the TGL Golf League franchise Atlanta Drive GC last month. With the big announcement, the team sprung into limelight as one of the six teams taking part in the inaugural season of the exhibition series, set to begin in January 2024. The team is part of ownership group of Arthur M Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment.

Despite rumors, Thomas doesn’t own his side like his friends Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy, who also owns a stake in the series. Atlanta Drive GC is owned by the group well-versed in the sports and entertainment industry. American businessman Blank also owns the Atlanta Falcons from the NFL and Major League Soccer side Atlanta United.

It is noteworthy that Justin Thomas’ Atlanta Drive GC’s announced logo is in red. This was done to match the primary color for both the Falcons and Atlanta United. The new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has played host to the Super Bowl, is also owned by the group. Golf is not a new platform for the company. Blank’s group also owns America's biggest golf retailer - PGA Tour Superstore.

Dick Sullivan, the CEO of the PGA Tour Superstore, is currently overseeing the Atlanta Drive GC in TGL. Opening up on the side, he said that the golf side celebrates the city’s rich sports history and will take it forward.

Sullivan said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“Atlanta is a city known for its unwavering pursuit of growth and prosperity. This brand reflects who we are and what Atlanta has become. Steeped in a rich history of golf, the brand celebrates the city’s legacy while embracing the innovation in the sport that will continue to propel golf to the next level.

We are excited to bring this brand to life with some of the best golfers in the world representing our great city. And we’re committed to making this Atlanta’s team, and a club that everyone belongs to.”

What is TGL and how does it work?

TGL, backed by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is set to start on 9 January. The competition will be played inside a purpose-built arena in Palm Beach, Florida. The event will have six teams of four players, including Justin Thomas’ Atlanta Drive GC, competing in a unique matchplay format.

The event will be held partly on a simulator and partly on an actual short game area that has putting greens. Each TGL match will have two sessions - one three-on-three, nine-hole match and one head-to-head six-hole match. According to the TGL format, the inaugural season will have 15 matches.

Atlanta Drive GC will play against the other teams in five regular-season matches. Following the match ups, the top four teams will qualify for the postseason with semi-finals and a final championship. The tournament is set to have a whopping $21 million purse. The team winning the Monday league will bag $9 million. The field for the event is stacked with big PGA Tour stars.