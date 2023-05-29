Who is Pajaree Anannarukarn? All you need to know about the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play champion

Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand won the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play competition in Las Vegas in a dramatic display of skill and persistence.

The 23-year-old golfer overcame Ayaka Furue of Japan in the final match by a score of 3 and 1, claiming her second LPGA victory and etching her name in golfing history.

Anannarukarn's victory in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play tournament exemplifies her steadfast dedication to her trade. She outpaced her opponents and won the renowned title with a combination of precise shots, clever decision-making, and a strong mental game.

Her outstanding performance in the competition demonstrated her brilliance on the greens, as she deftly navigated the difficult course and remained composed under pressure.

With this triumph, she joins an elite group of Thai golfers who have won several LPGA Tour titles.

Who is Pajaree Anannarukarn? History and accomplishments

On May 30, 1999, Pajaree Anannarukarn, a brilliant Thai professional golfer, was born. She began her professional golf career in 2017 and joined the prestigious LPGA Tour in 2019. She has since made her mark on the tour with her extraordinary abilities and unwavering commitment.

Anannarukarn currently has two LPGA Tour championships to her name. Her most recent victory came on May 28, 2023, at the prestigious Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play competition.

In an exciting match, she defeated Ayaka Furue of Japan with a score of 3 and 1, demonstrating her exceptional ability on the course.

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play presented by MGM Rewards - Day Five

This recent triumph adds to Pajaree Anannarukarn's increasing record of accomplishments and solidifies her position as a tough professional golf contender. With each victory, she establishes herself as one of the sport's emerging stars.

Pajaree Anannarukaran's rise from hopeful amateur to multiple-time champion exemplifies the rewards of dedication, determination, and a strong love for the game. Her followers eagerly await her future endeavours and the indelible mark she will leave on the sport when she competes on the LPGA Tour.

Last three-time Bank of Hope LPGA championship

Here are the last three Bank of Hope LPGA leaderboard results in a row:

2023 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play:

Champion: Pajaree Anannarukarn (Thailand)

Runner-up: Ayaka Furue (Japan)

The margin of Victory: 3 and 1

Purse: $1,500,000

Winner's Share: $225,000

2022 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play:

Champion: Ji Eun-hee (South Korea)

Runner-up: Ayaka Furue (Japan)

The margin of Victory: 3 and 2

Purse: $1,500,000

Winner's Share: $225,000

2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play:

Champion: Ally Ewing (United States)

Runner-up: Sophia Popov (Germany)

The margin of Victory: 2 and 1

Purse: $1,500,000

Winner's Share: $225,000

These tournaments featured tremendous competition among great players from around the world, adding to the excitement and reputation of the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play event.

