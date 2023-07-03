Who is Pat Bradley? All you need to know about the 6-time major winning golfer

Pat Bradley is one of the most accomplished golfers in history. In both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour, she stands tall with six impressive major wins. Not many golfers have ever surpassed that total, so she is clearly one of the best to ever do it.

Bradley also has 31 total wins on the Tour, which again makes her one of the most successful golfers in history. She's been an impressive force on the green for a very long time, but who is she?

A complete guide to Pat Bradley

Pat Bradley is one of the most famous golfers in history, but she's not even the only famous golfer in her own family.

Bradley's nephew was recently in the headlines after he won the Travelers Open. Pat is Keegan Bradley's aunt, so the family has successfully infiltrated both areas of professional golf.

She is tied for 10th in Major wins in LPGA history. The leaderboard is:

Patty Berg, 15

Mickey Wright, 13

Louise Suggs, 11

Annika Sorenstam, 10

Babe Zaharias, 10

Betsy Rawls, 8

Juli Inkster, 7

Karrie Webb, 7

Inbee Park, 7

Pat Bradley, 6

Though she's been a professional for 31 years, she hasn't retired yet. She's still an active golfer. That means she could theoretically still climb the ranks on this list.

Pat Bradley joined the LPGA Tour in 1974 and got her first win at the Girl Talk Classic in 1976 and also finished second six times that year. She truly burst onto the scene in 1978, when she won three times.

Pat Bradley is one of the best golfers ever

Her best years came in the early to mid-1980s. She led the LPGA in wins in 1983 (4) and 1986 (5). Her first major victory came at the 1980 Peter Jackson Classic. She then won the U.S. Women's Open in 1981, and the du Maurier Classic in 1985.

Bradley's most recent Major wins came in 1986 when she won the Chevron Classic and the du Maurier Classic. She eventually turned into a dominant force on the green, but that wasn't always clear.

The year 1991 proved to be an excellent year for her as she won four times and captured her second money and scoring titles. She was also named LPGA Tour Player of the Year for a second time and inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, which is a hard year to top.

Pat Bradley revealed to FIU Magazine (the magazine for the school she went to college at):

“The first year, I made $10,000 and I kind of broke even. My second year, I won $28,000 and was able to bank a little bit,” she says. “And then the third year, I won $87,000 and I basically was off and running. I knew that things were going to be OK.”

Things ended up being more than okay as she earned a net worth of about $4 million.

