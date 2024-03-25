Who is Peter Malnati’s caddie? All you need to know about the Valspar Championship winner’s bagman

Chad Antus serves as the caddie for Peter Malnati. The American golfer recently won the Valspar Championship 2024, his second PGA Tour title, while Antus was carrying his bag.

Peter Malnati and Chad Antus have been working together since 2017. They first met during the Rocket Mortgage Classic and soon joined hands. The two have been impressive throughout the years but never won an event.

However, on Sunday, Malnati finally broke his nine years of winless drought and clinched the Valspar Championship trophy. Interestingly, it was the first win for Chad Antus as a caddie on the PGA Tour. He has been working as a caddie for over two decades but never won any event until the 2024 Valspar Championship.

Chad Antus started his caddying journey in 2002 and has worked for golfers such as Doug LaBelle, Chris Tidland, Brett Wetterich, Hank Kuehne, and Nick Thompson. He has also worked with Aaron Goldberg and Heath Slocum before joining Peter Malnati.

Antus was highly elated after Malnati won the Valspar Championship. While talking to the media, Antus appreciated the American golfer for his remarkable win, saying (via PGA Tour):

“His ball-striking was amazing today. He kept his cool, kept his rhythm all day, putted really good. He played awesome on that back nine. That birdie at 17 was huge, considering where we were standing in the tournament. It gave us a little cushion.”

Malnati shot 67 in the final round of the Valspar Championship to win his career's second PGA Tour event. He registered a two-stroke victory over Cameron Young.

"I’ve got the best caddie" - Peter Malnati lauds his caddie after winning the Valspar Championship 2024

Peter Malnati began his professional career in 2009 and competed on the eGolf Professional Tour and Web.com Tour before joining the PGA Tour. His first professional victory came in 2012 at The Championship at Wintergreen Resort, and his last win was recorded at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2015.

Malnati had been struggling with his game since 2015. However, finally, the winless streak came to an end on Sunday, March 24, as he won the Valspar Championship.

The 36-year-old golfer became emotional while addressing the media after his victory. In an interview with Golf Channel, Malnati opened up about his win and appreciated his caddie's contribution. Malnati said:

“To have this moment, it just feels so amazing,” Malnati continued. “Obviously, my family believes in me. I’ve got the best caddie. He’s been loyal to me for a long time. Through a lot of downtimes too."

Adding to his statement, Malnati thanked his wife for her support. He said:

“I’m just so thankful for my wife. She makes this all possible because life is hard. It’s obviously glamorous at times like this and since this is my dream job and it’s absolutely amazing. But life is really hard too when you’re trying to live this lifestyle and have two kids and be everything you want to be. It’s really hard. My wife has been an absolute rock through all of it…"

Malnati was impressive throughout the Valspar Championship. He shot four rounds of 66, 71, 68, and 67, emerging victorious in the tournament.

Cameron Young settled for second place, followed by third-round leader Mackenzie Hughes, who finished in a tie for third place with Chandler Philips with a score of under nine.