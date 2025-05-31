Who is playing in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open? Full field and qualification criteria explored 

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is set to start next week at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario. The event, falling a week ahead of the US Open, will feature a stacked field headlined by World No.2 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who skipped the Signature Event Memorial Tournament this weekend, will return to the playing field ahead of the major.

Committing to the event means McIlroy playing three weeks straight at the RBC Canadian Open, US Open, and Travelers Championship, which is the final Signature Event of the season. Having won the Canadian event twice in 2019 and 2022, the Masters champion qualified with multiple criteria met. Interestingly, he finished T4 in the event last year and will be eyeing a better result next weekend.

McIlroy will be joined by the likes of US Open winners Wyndham Clark and Gary Woodland, and his long-term friend Shane Lowry, who qualified for the Canadian Open with The Open Championship winner status. Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Kim, and Sahith Theegala are among other big names on the field.

Notably, Canadian Open reigning champion Robert MacIntyre, who beat Ben Griffin to take the win in Hamilton Golf and Country Club last year, will also return to defend his title.

2025 RBC Canadian Open full field

Listed below is the complete finalized field for the Canadian Open (with their qualification criteria):

Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)

Rory McIlroy

Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)

Shane Lowry

Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)

Sam Burns

Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, and the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)

Kurt Kitayama

Ludvig Aberg

PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Corey Conners

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Ryan Fox

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Lee Hodges

Max Homa

Mackenzie Hughes

Tom Kim

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Taylor Moore

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Justin Rose

Adam Svensson

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Erik van Rooyen

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Career money exemption

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)

David Hearn

Mike Weir

Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)

Matthew Anderson

Barend Botha

Cougar Collins

Myles Creighton

A.J. Ewart

Wes Heffernan

Johnny Keefer

Richard T. Lee

Tyler Mawhinney

Ashton McCulloch

Matthew Scobie

Roger Sloan

Hunter Thomson

Wei-Hsuan Wang

Brett Webster

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Top 30 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Top 70 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List

Cameron Young

Adam Hadwin

Alex Noren

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Top 125 from the prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

K.H. Lee

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Chan Kim

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Major medical extension

Aaron Wise

Trey Mullinax

Danny Willett

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

Leading points winner from the DP World Tour

Rasmus Højgaard

PGA TOUR University Accelerated from the current season

Luke Clanton

Gordon Sargent

Top 10 and ties from the previous event

Harry Higgs

Niklas Norgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Hayden Buckley

DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Alejandro Tosti

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Steven Fisk

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Jeremy Paul

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Matteo Manassero

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Antoine Rozner

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Thorbjornsen

Philip Knowles

Mason Andersen

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Tim Widing

Vince Covello

Braden Thornberry

More details on the PGA Tour's 2025 RBC Canadian Open will be updated as the event progresses.

