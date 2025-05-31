Who is playing in the 2025 RBC Canadian Open? Full field and qualification criteria explored 

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is set to start next week at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Ontario. The event, falling a week ahead of the US Open, will feature a stacked field headlined by World No.2 Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who skipped the Signature Event Memorial Tournament this weekend, will return to the playing field ahead of the major.
Committing to the event means McIlroy playing three weeks straight at the RBC Canadian Open, US Open, and Travelers Championship, which is the final Signature Event of the season. Having won the Canadian event twice in 2019 and 2022, the Masters champion qualified with multiple criteria met. Interestingly, he finished T4 in the event last year and will be eyeing a better result next weekend.
McIlroy will be joined by the likes of US Open winners Wyndham Clark and Gary Woodland, and his long-term friend Shane Lowry, who qualified for the Canadian Open with The Open Championship winner status. Ludvig Aberg, Sam Burns, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Kim, and Sahith Theegala are among other big names on the field.
Notably, Canadian Open reigning champion Robert MacIntyre, who beat Ben Griffin to take the win in Hamilton Golf and Country Club last year, will also return to defend his title.
2025 RBC Canadian Open full field
Listed below is the complete finalized field for the Canadian Open (with their qualification criteria):
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
- Rory McIlroy
Winner of U.S. Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Wyndham Clark
- Gary Woodland
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
- Shane Lowry
Winner of World Golf Championship event (three-year exemption)
- Sam Burns
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament, and the Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
- Kurt Kitayama
- Ludvig Aberg
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Corey Conners
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Lee Hodges
- Max Homa
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Tom Kim
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Taylor Moore
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Justin Rose
- Adam Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Erik van Rooyen
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Kevin Yu
Career money exemption
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
- David Hearn
- Mike Weir
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
- Matthew Anderson
- Barend Botha
- Cougar Collins
- Myles Creighton
- A.J. Ewart
- Wes Heffernan
- Johnny Keefer
- Richard T. Lee
- Tyler Mawhinney
- Ashton McCulloch
- Matthew Scobie
- Roger Sloan
- Hunter Thomson
- Wei-Hsuan Wang
- Brett Webster
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Top 30 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List
- Sungjae Im
- Adam Schenk
- Byeong Hun An
Top 70 from the prior season's FedExCup Points List
- Cameron Young
- Adam Hadwin
- Alex Noren
- Eric Cole
- Patrick Rodgers
- Mark Hubbard
- Victor Perez
Top 125 from the prior season's FedExCup Fall Points List
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- K.H. Lee
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Matt Kuchar
- Chan Kim
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
Major medical extension
- Aaron Wise
- Trey Mullinax
- Danny Willett
- Will Gordon
- Ben Martin
Leading points winner from the DP World Tour
- Rasmus Højgaard
PGA TOUR University Accelerated from the current season
- Luke Clanton
- Gordon Sargent
Top 10 and ties from the previous event
- Harry Higgs
- Niklas Norgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Hayden Buckley
DP World Tour/Korn Ferry Tour/Q-School category (reordered)
- Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda
- Alejandro Tosti
- Max McGreevy
- Kris Ventura
- Jesper Svensson
- Steven Fisk
- Kevin Roy
- Lanto Griffin
- Ricky Castillo
- Jackson Suber
- Quade Cummins
- Jeremy Paul
- Will Chandler
- Paul Peterson
- William Mouw
- Frankie Capan III
- Matteo Manassero
- John Pak
- Noah Goodwin
- Antoine Rozner
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Riedel
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Philip Knowles
- Mason Andersen
- Taylor Dickson
- Kevin Velo
- Kaito Onishi
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Trevor Cone
- Tim Widing
- Vince Covello
- Braden Thornberry
More details on the PGA Tour's 2025 RBC Canadian Open will be updated as the event progresses.