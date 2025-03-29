Who is playing at the Valero Texas Open 2025? Full field explored

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Mar 29, 2025 18:29 GMT
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn
PGA: THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

The Valero Texas Open is set to be held between April 3-6, and several top golfers will play in the competition. The event will take place at the prestigious Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.

Ad

Originally called the Texas Open, this event is the third oldest professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour. It was established in 1922 and the first-ever champion was Bob MacDonald, who won by one stroke ahead of the runner-up, Cyril Walker.

Last year, American professional golfer Akshay Bhatia won the Valero Texas Open after a playoff with Denny McCarthy. Bhatia finished the tournament at 20-under and won $1.656 million for his performance.

This year, the Valero Texas Open will feature top players who will compete for a share of the total prize purse of $9.5 million. Defending champion Bhatia will compete against star golfers such as Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler and three-time Major Championship winner Jordan Spieth.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a look at the complete list of players who will tee off at the Valero Texas Open 2025.

Valero Texas Open 2025 Full field

  • Fitzpatrick, Matt
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Matsuyama, Hideki
  • Harman, Brian
  • Sam Burns
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Åberg, Ludvig
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Bhatia, Akshay
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Conners, Corey
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Gotterup, Chris
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Hall, Harry
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Homa, Max
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knapp, Jake
  • List, Luke
  • Malnati, Peter
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Molinari, Francesco
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Power, Seamus
  • Rose, Justin
  • Spieth, Jordan
  • Svensson, Adam
  • van Rooyen, Erik
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Snedeker, Brandt
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Laird, Martin
  • James, Ben
  • Summerhays, Preston
  • Walker, Jimmy
  • Jones, Jared
  • Fleetwood, Tommy
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Hoge, Tom
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • Young, Cameron
  • Cole, Eric
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Perez, Victor
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Lower, Justin
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Fishburn, Patrick
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Hoey, Rico
  • Young, Carson
  • Stevens, Sam
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hisatsune, Ryo
  • Phillips, Chandler
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Lipsky, David
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Berger, Daniel
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Kim, Michael
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Meissner, Mac
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Kim, Chan
  • Bridgeman, Jacob
  • Silverman, Ben
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Fox, Ryan
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Skinns, David
  • Valimaki, Sami
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Cauley, Budd
  • Montgomery, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Gordon, Will
  • Martin, Ben
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Lawrence, Thriston
  • Waring, Paul
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Norgaard, Niklas
  • Manassero, Matteo
  • Olesen, Thorbjørn
  • Rozner, Antoine
  • Hoshino, Rikuya
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Capan III, Frankie
  • Fisk, Steven
  • Widing, Tim
  • Dickson, Taylor
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Rosenmueller, Thomas
  • Mouw, William
  • Cummins, Quade
  • Gerard, Ryan
  • Roy, Kevin
  • Del Solar, Cristobal
  • Velo, Kevin
  • Thornberry, Braden
  • Peterson, Paul
  • Salinda, Isaiah
  • Suber, Jackson
  • Paul, Jeremy
  • Andersen, Mason
  • Pak, John
  • Ventura, Kris
  • Onishi, Kaito
  • Castillo, Ricky
  • Cone, Trevor
  • Walker, Danny
  • Potgieter, Aldrich
  • Goodwin, Noah
  • Griffin, Lanto
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Kanaya, Takumi
  • Tosti, Alejandro
  • Chandler, Will
  • Riedel, Matthew
  • Aaron Baddeley
  • Burgoon, Bronson
  • Albertson, Anders
  • Xiong, Norman
  • Knowles, Philip
  • Covello, Vince
  • Xiong, Norman
  • Knowles, Philip

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी