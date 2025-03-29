Who is playing at the Valero Texas Open 2025? Full field explored

The Valero Texas Open is set to be held between April 3-6, and several top golfers will play in the competition. The event will take place at the prestigious Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio.
Originally called the Texas Open, this event is the third oldest professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour. It was established in 1922 and the first-ever champion was Bob MacDonald, who won by one stroke ahead of the runner-up, Cyril Walker.
Last year, American professional golfer Akshay Bhatia won the Valero Texas Open after a playoff with Denny McCarthy. Bhatia finished the tournament at 20-under and won $1.656 million for his performance.
This year, the Valero Texas Open will feature top players who will compete for a share of the total prize purse of $9.5 million. Defending champion Bhatia will compete against star golfers such as Ludvig Aberg, Rickie Fowler and three-time Major Championship winner Jordan Spieth.
Here's a look at the complete list of players who will tee off at the Valero Texas Open 2025.
Valero Texas Open 2025 Full field
- Fitzpatrick, Matt
- Woodland, Gary
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- Harman, Brian
- Sam Burns
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Åberg, Ludvig
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Bradley, Keegan
- Campos, Rafael
- Conners, Corey
- Fowler, Rickie
- Garnett, Brice
- Gotterup, Chris
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Hodges, Lee
- Homa, Max
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- List, Luke
- Malnati, Peter
- McNealy, Maverick
- Molinari, Francesco
- Moore, Taylor
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Rose, Justin
- Spieth, Jordan
- Svensson, Adam
- van Rooyen, Erik
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wallace, Matt
- Simpson, Webb
- Kisner, Kevin
- Palmer, Ryan
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Johnson, Zach
- Laird, Martin
- James, Ben
- Summerhays, Preston
- Walker, Jimmy
- Jones, Jared
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Schenk, Adam
- Hoge, Tom
- McCarthy, Denny
- Young, Cameron
- Cole, Eric
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Griffin, Ben
- Hubbard, Mark
- Perez, Victor
- Hossler, Beau
- Novak, Andrew
- Lower, Justin
- Ghim, Doug
- Mitchell, Keith
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Putnam, Andrew
- Hoey, Rico
- Young, Carson
- Stevens, Sam
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Phillips, Chandler
- Schmid, Matti
- Lipsky, David
- Kohles, Ben
- Berger, Daniel
- Pan, C.T.
- Whaley, Vince
- Kim, Michael
- Lee, K.H.
- Meissner, Mac
- Sigg, Greyson
- Kuchar, Matt
- Kim, Chan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Silverman, Ben
- Ramey, Chad
- Lashley, Nate
- Fox, Ryan
- Norlander, Henrik
- Smalley, Alex
- Skinns, David
- Valimaki, Sami
- Dahmen, Joel
- Ryder, Sam
- Cauley, Budd
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Gordon, Will
- Martin, Ben
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Waring, Paul
- Svensson, Jesper
- Norgaard, Niklas
- Manassero, Matteo
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Rozner, Antoine
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- McGreevy, Max
- Capan III, Frankie
- Fisk, Steven
- Widing, Tim
- Dickson, Taylor
- Higgs, Harry
- Rosenmueller, Thomas
- Mouw, William
- Cummins, Quade
- Gerard, Ryan
- Roy, Kevin
- Del Solar, Cristobal
- Velo, Kevin
- Thornberry, Braden
- Peterson, Paul
- Salinda, Isaiah
- Suber, Jackson
- Paul, Jeremy
- Andersen, Mason
- Pak, John
- Ventura, Kris
- Onishi, Kaito
- Castillo, Ricky
- Cone, Trevor
- Walker, Danny
- Potgieter, Aldrich
- Goodwin, Noah
- Griffin, Lanto
- Buckley, Hayden
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Chandler, Will
- Riedel, Matthew
- Aaron Baddeley
- Burgoon, Bronson
- Albertson, Anders
- Covello, Vince
