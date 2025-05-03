Who is Ricky Castillo? All about the young golfer making waves at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson is underway at TPC Craig Ranch, and young Ricky Castillo is in the field. He finished his second round with an 11-under and is one of the contenders for the title.

24-year-old Castillo was born in Yorba Linda, California, and attended the University of Florida. In 2020, he was awarded the NCAA Division I Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award and SEC Freshman of the Year honors. A year later, he played for Team U.S. in the prestigious Walker Cup and Arnold Palmer Cup.

The American golfer has had a successful amateur career with several notable victories. He won the Los Angeles City Junior and Winn Grips Heather Farr Classic in 2016 and claimed the title at the 2020 Florida Gators Invitational. He also won the Sea Best Invitational in 2020 and the Vystar CU Gators Invitational in 2023.

Ricky Castillo’s professional golf career kicked off in 2023, and in 2024, he graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour among the top 30 players. He was ranked 26 with 823 Korn Ferry Points, which earned him his PGA Tour card for 2025.

So far, Ricky Castillo’s first and only professional victory is the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open title, which he claimed in 2023. He won the tournament with a 19-under after a playoff against Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Kyle Jones.

Ricky Castillo’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson scorecards from rounds 1 & 2

Ricky Castillo lines up a shot at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson - First Round - Source: Imagn

During his first round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Ricky Castillo shot two birdies on the front nine and an eagle on the fifth. He had one bogey on the seventh, finishing with six-under 65, which landed him at T11.

The 24-year-old charged into day two with three birdies on the front nine, three on the back nine, and a lone bogey on the 17th. He finished with a five-under 66, shooting up the leaderboard to land at T3 in a tie with Kurt Kitayama.

Should Ricky Castillo keep up the momentum into his final round at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, he may walk away with his first PGA Tour title and second professional win.

Here’s a look at the young golfer’s scorecards from the first and second rounds at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 3

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 5) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 5) - 4

