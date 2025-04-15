Who did Rory McIlroy give a ‘long hug’ to after the Masters Championship?

Rory McIlroy had an emotional moment right after he won the green jacket on Sunday (April 13). He burst into tears and let out a delightful roar after sinking the final putt. Amidst his celebrations, there was a display of affection from McIlroy's playoff rival's partner.

Ad

The PGA Tour veteran was up against Justin Rose in a sudden-death playoff after McIlroy bogeyed on the 18th hole. Shortly after the PGA Tour veteran's Masters win following the playoff-birdie, Kate Rose was spotted embracing McIlroy. Before this, she also took the initiative to hug McIlroy's wife Erica Stoll.

The moment was indeed heartwarming as Kate was spotted exchanging some words with the Northern Irishman. Sports broadcaster Jeff Eisenband shared a clip that showed Kate hugging McIlroy. Take a look at his post on X:

Ad

Trending

"This woman Rory McIlroy gave a long hug to at the end of his championship walk? That’s Justin Rose’s wife Kate. #TheMasters"

Expand Tweet

Ad

McIlroy and Rose have nothing but mutual respect for each other. The golfers are good friends after playing on the PGA Tour for years. Rose and the five-time Major champion even became Ryder Cup teammates on several occasions, five to be exact (last one was back in 2023).

Rory McIlroy's dramatic win on Sunday at Augusta was captured by a lot of fans. Among them was Kate Rose who was standing right alongside McIlroy's wife, Erica. She had her fair share of heartbreak after her husband failed to clinch the title. However, Kate made sure to deliver a message of sportsmanship with her generous embrace.

Ad

With McIlroy's win, this is the second time Justin Rose lost in a playoff at Augusta National. Back in 2017, he was outplayed by Sergio Garcia in a sudden-death playoff.

On the other hand, it was the end of more than a decade of tears, frustrations and near-misses for McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy talks about '14 years' of emotions after Masters win

Rory McIlroy set his eyes on the prestigious green jacket since 2009, the day he walked down Magnolia Lane for the first time. Before 2025, throughout almost 14 years, he won the rest of the golf Majors at least once. Augusta National was the last mountain for him to climb.

Ad

In the post-match press conference, Rory McIlroy let it all out. He started by mentioning his four double bogeys (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"I don't know if any Masters champions had four doubles during the week, but maybe I'm the first. But yeah, just a complete roller coaster of emotions today.

"And honestly, you know, what came out of me on the last green there in the playoff was, you know, at least 11 years, if not 14 years of pent-up emotion you know, since 2011."

Rory McIlroy's nerve-racking Masters finish earned him praises from everywhere, including his TGL co-owner Tiger Woods. The fellow career Grand Slam winner shared a heartfelt note on X, congratulating the PGA Tour veteran from Holywood.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More