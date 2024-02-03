Who is Rory McIlroy’s winning partner Jeff Rhodes? All about the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am winner

Rory McIlroy's winning partner at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament is Jeff Rhodes, co-manager of TPG Capital. Rhodes and McIlroy teed off at this week's signature PGA Tour event and emerged victorious following the 36 holes.

Rhodes has been working with TPG Capitol since 2005 and joined as their board member last December. He is the co-manager of TPG Capital and TPG Healthcare Partners. Rhodes did his graduation from Williams College in economics and later studied at Harvard Business School, where he did his MBA.

Over the years, Rhodes has worked for several companies in the healthcare services, medical and pharmaceutical sectors. Before joining TPG Capitol, he had worked with EnvisionRX, Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Surgical Care Affiliates and Zimmer Biomet.

Rhodes was also the founding board member of the Healthcare Private Equity Association. In addition to working with TPG Capitol, Rhodes also works with Kindred at Home, Kindred Healthcare and Immucor, along with Beaver-Visitec International.

Jeff Rhodes teamed up with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tournament. The PGA Tour event features a stellar field of professionals and amateur players who compete in teams for the first two rounds and then only the pros head for the final two rounds.

After playing the 36 holes, McIlroy and Rhodes finished with a score of under 17, giving them a narrow lead over Matt Fitzpatrick/George Still, Patrick Cantlay/Egon Durban and Matthieu Pavon/Pascal Grizot. They won the tournament with one stroke and earned $10,000 in prize money.

Here is the leaderboard for the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

1 Rory Mcllroy and Jeff Rhodes -17

T2 Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still -16

T2 Matthieu Pavon and Pascal Grizot -16

T2 Patrick Cantlay and Egon Durban -16

5 Thomas Detry and Rich Petit -15

T6 Erik van Rooyen and Dan Rose -14

T6 Emiliano Grillo and Pau Gasol -14

T6 Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen 14

T6 Scottie Scheffler and David Abeles -14

T6 Sahith Theegala and Shantanu Narayen -14

T6 Webb Simpson and Jerry Yang -14

T12 Adam Schenk and Patrick Zalupski -13

T12 Si Woo Kim and Thomas Laffont -13

T12 Xander Schauffele and Steve Squeri -13

T12 Beau Hossler and Aaron Rodgers -13

T12 Ben Griffin and Jim Kavanaugh -13

T12 Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Nikesh Arora -13

T12 Rickie Fowler and Heidi Ueberroth -13

T12 Sam Ryder and Michael McCarthy -13

T20 Hardy and Phillip McCrorie (a) (SH) -12

T20 Keegan Bradley and Tom Brady (a) (PB) -12

T20 Wyndham Clark and Noto (a) (PB) -12

T20 Ludvig Åberg and Dermot Desmond (a) (PB) -12

T20 Montgomery and Harrison (a) (SH) -12

T20 Tommy Fleetwood and Johnson (a) (PB) -12

T20 McCarthy and McElfresh (a) (SH): -12

A quick recap of Rory McIlroy's performance at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach

Rory McIlroy did not have an expected start in the 2024 PGA Tour season. AT&T Pebble Beach is his first PGA Tour event of the year but he struggled with his game in the last two rounds.

Mcllroy got off to a smooth start on the first day but a two-stroke penalty on the par-5 seventh hole made him close the day at 71. He made six birdies in the first round but in the last few holes, he struggled and made three back-to-back bogeys, including a triple bogey on the seventh hole.

On the second day of the tournament, Mcllroy struggled with his game and started with a bogey on the first hole. The Northern Irishman made a double bogey on the fourth but quickly got back in the game with a birdie on the sixth and seventh holes. But McIlroy carded another bogey on the eighth and then on the 12th hole. He finished the second round with a much-needed birdie on the 16th hole and scored a 2-over par 74.

Although he won the Pro-Am tournament, McIlroy settled in a tie for the 69th position on the leaderboard of professionals at the end of Friday's round.

He started with the third round, and at the time of writing, played on the seven holes and added a birdie and a bogey.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach is scheduled to have its finale on Sunday, February 4 and only the top 60 golfers on the leaderboard would qualify for the final round.