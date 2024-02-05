Who is Sergio Garcia’s daughter? Spanish golfer’s family explored

Sergio Garcia, who recently showcased his skills at the LIV Invitational Mayakoba, has a daughter named Azalea. The 44-year-old golfer named his daughter after the iconic flower on the par-5 13th hole at the historic Augusta National Golf Club.

Born on March 14, 2018, Azalea arrived in the world approximately 11 months after Garcia won his first and only Major tournament - The 2017 Masters Tournament. He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff round to earn the title.

Azalea Garcia's mother is Angela Akins. She is a Golf Channel reporter and the daughter of former Texas Longhorns quarterback player Marty Akins. Azalea also has a younger brother named Enzo. Born in 2020, Enzo is two years younger than Azalea.

Recently, during the Spanish professional golfer's appearance at Mayakoba, his wife Angela Akins and daughter Azalea accompanied him on the golf course as Sergio Garcia practiced his round.

The Garcia couple took to their Instagram profile to share the video:

In the video, Azalea was seen visiting her father at the golf course and waving her hands at him. Later, the five-year-old followed her father, and at the end of the clip, Garcia lifted Azalea into his arms.

Sergio Garcia often spends time off the course with his wife and children when he is not participating in tournaments. Alongside his wife, the duo works for their foundation: The Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation.

A sneak peek into Sergio Garcia’s 2023 season

Sergio Garcia played a full LIV Golf season where he had some of the best finishes. He made seven top-20 finishes including his runner-up position at the LIV Golf Invitational Singapore.

His other best finishes include his T3 finish at the LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah and his T6 finish at the LIV Golf Invitational Tucson. Here are his performances in the LIV Invitational events for the 2023 season:

LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba: T23

LIV Golf Invitational Tucson: T6

LIV Golf Invitational Orlando: 45

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide: T11

LIV Golf Invitational Singapore: 2-y

LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa: T23

LIV Golf Invitational DC: T31

LIV Golf Invitational Andalucía: T10

LIV Golf Invitational London: T21

LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier: T12

LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster: T30

LIV Golf Invitational Chicago: T14

LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah: T3

LIV Golf Invitational Miami - Stroke Play: T30

As for his current season, Sergio Garcia played in the Mayakoba event. He made impressive scores of 65 and 70 in his first and second rounds respectively.

Garcia’s third round was commendable where he ended with a score of 66, eventually finishing with a total of 12-under par at the El Camaleon Golf Course. This led him to a playoff round with Joaquin Niemann.

Unfortunately for him, the Chilean professional golfer won the event as Garcia missed a 10-foot birdie during the playoff round.