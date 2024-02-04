Sergio Garcia spotted using a super rare putter at LIV Golf Mayakoba

Sergio Garcia's golf kit has had quite an update ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf season, and now that he is using his equipment on course, it has caught the eye of the world. Garcia's putter, in particular, has been a fascinating topic of conversation.

At the LIV Golf's Mayakoba event, Sergio Garcia was seen using a brand new and rare putter called the Golfyr: The Maker Premier - CHF 625 (as reported by Golf Monthly). According to the Swiss-based manufacturing company that makes carbon clubs, the Maker Premier is "an innovative blend of carbon body, precise dimensions, and optimized weight distribution."

The Maker Premier is not the only piece of equipment that Sergio Garcia has upgraded. Garcia has also been using the TaylorMade Qi10 driver, a new driver which has been in the hands of the best pros in the world, including the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Garcia is the captain of the Fireballs GC team at LIV Golf. He currently sits in individual third place behind Joaquin Niemann and Dean Burmester at the first event of the 2024 LIV Golf season.

Sergio Garcia looks forward to 2024 season, welcomes Jon Rahm with open arms

Recently, Sergio Garcia welcomed fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm to the LIV Golf season. With the 2024 season seeing an increased field of 54 golfers, Rahm will be captaining the new Legion XIII team. Needless to say, Garcia was happy to see Rahm on board.

Speaking via Blue Mountain Eagle, Garcia said:

"I think it's definitely exciting. Anytime you can have a player the quality of Jon in your league, it's amazing. We're very thankful to have him here. I think it's a great addition, not only with him but with (teammate Tyrrell Hatton) and everyone that is new in the league. I think it's nice to see. It's exciting for everyone. We couldn't be happier."

Garcia said that the league is setting itself up nicely for the 2024 season. The outlook towards LIV Golf is more positive than what it was a year ago. With the inclusion of new sponsors as well, the fans are in for an exciting season of LIV Golf.