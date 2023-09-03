Who are Stewart Hagestad’s parents? Exploring the American golfer’s family

Stewart Hagestad is one of the most succesful amateur golfers of all time. The 32-year-old has won two US mid-amateur titles and is currently ranked 16th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Hagestad has also competed in three Walker Cups and was selected for the 2023 Walker Cup as well.

Hagestad was born in Newport Beach, California, to John Hagestad and Merry Anderson. He is the eldest of four children and had an affinity for golf since a young age.

Additionally, his two brothers, George and Richard, were both athletes at a collegiate level. George played water polo in Stanford University whereas Richard was a football player at the University of Southern California.

It is reported that Steward Hagestad's parents played a crucial part in his golfing career and always encouraged him to pursue the game.

Interestingly, his father John took Stewart golfing for the first time when he was just four years old. Subsequently, his parents also helped him get prepped at the International Junior Golf Academy in South Carolina.

Stewart Hagestad gets his 4th consecutive start for the Walker Cup

The Walker Cup is an integral part of the Amateur Golf League and Steward Hagestad has been a regular figure in these fixtures. The American-born golfer is playing in his fourth consecutive Walker Cup and has recorded a decent performance in each championship.

The 2023 edition of the Walker Cup features the competition between Team America against Great Britain and Ireland. Comparatively, the USA has a much better squad than their rivals and are expected to get an easy win during the weekend.

Stewart Hagestad will be playing alongside the World No.1 Amateur golfer Gordon Sargent and Nick Dunlap, the reigning US Amateur champion. Interestingly, Hagestad is also the oldest golfer in the competition and carries massive experience.

His previous appearance in the 2017 Masters Tournament has helped him get the needed virtue to lead a team of several youngsters.

Fortunately, Stewart Hagestad is also in exceptional form since the 2023 US Amateurs and performed splendidly in the second round. Additionally, he also qualified for the round of 64 after an exceptional 4-under 67.