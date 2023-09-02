Who is Stewart Hagestad? All you need to know about the American amateur golfer

Stewart Hagestad may not ring as many bells as some professionals, but this American amateur golfer has quietly amassed an impressive list of achievements. Standing six feet-five inches, he possesses a commanding presence on the golf course.

Stewart Hagestad's golf journey began at the tender age of four when his father, John Hagestad, introduced him to the sport. Hagestad's collegiate golfing journey took place at the University of Southern California (USC), where he played for the USC Trojans. It was just the beginning of his golfing career.

In 2016, Hagestad burst onto the national scene by winning the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship at Stonewall, Pennsylvania. Aside from the prestige it brought, this victory earned him a coveted spot at the prestigious 2017 Masters Tournament.

At the 2017 Masters, Stewart Hagestad achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the first U.S. Mid-Amateur champion qualifier to make the tournament's cut. He eventually secured the Silver Cup as the lowest-scoring amateur in the competition. Despite his performance, Hagestad made it clear that he had no desire to turn professional.

Stewart Hagestad at the The Walker Cup 2021 (Image via Getty)

Stewart Hagestad boasts an impressive record in the Walker Cup, representing the United States on three occasions (2017, 2019, and 2021), each time contributing to the victorious American team. He will also feature in the 2023 Walker Cup for the fourth continuous time.

Before his Mid-Amateur triumph, Hagestad balanced golf with a career in the financial sector, working at a private equity firm in New York City. In a display of versatility, Hagestad joined forces with Emilia Migliaccio, Brandon Wu, and Rose Zhang to clinch the mixed team gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Stewart Hagestad's triumphant run in recent years

The year 2021 witnessed Stewart Hagestad's triumphant return to the U.S. Mid-Amateur winner's circle, where he clinched his second title. This victory solidified his status as one of the top amateur golfers in the United States.

Stewart Hagestad at The Masters 2022 (Image via Getty)

Hagestad's journey in the 2023 U.S. Amateur was nothing short of remarkable. The 32-year-old golfer unleashed an extraordinary performance in the second round. He boldly predicted a round of 3 under but outdid himself with a thrilling 4-under 67. This incredible round, marred by just one par on the back nine, propelled him to a 1-over total, securing his place in the Round of 64.

This year's U.S. Amateur added significance for Stewart Hagestad as he vied for a spot on his fourth consecutive U.S. Walker Cup team. Despite being the lowest-ranked mid-amateur at No. 13 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, he boasted an impressive resume. He had previously made the cut at the 2022 U.S. Open and reached the 16 at the Western Amateur earlier in the year.