Who is Tiger Woods’ daughter and Charlie’s sister, Sam Woods? 

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods are currently playing at the 2023 PNC Championship. Woods has made this even more of a family affair and announced that his 15-year-old daughter, Sam Woods, would be on the bag for him. Sam has often been seen outside the ropes at the Ritz Carlton golf club in the previous years.

Sam Alexis Woods is the daughter of Tiger Woods and Elin Nodregren. Her name is an ode to her grandfather, Earl Woods, who was often referred to as Sam when he was young.

Despite the divorce of her parents, Sam Woods has still been a part of Tiger Woods’ life, and watching her grow up has been his biggest reward. Speaking via People.com, Woods said:

"I just love being with them and seeing what they're doing, what they're capable of doing – the joys, just the shifts of interest. It's just fun. We have a great time together.”

Coming from a sporting family, it was obvious that both of Woods’ children would also be sports oriented. While Charlie Woods followed in his father’s footsteps, Sam Woods chose soccer as her preference.

Woods said that his daughter had taught him how to be more patient and accepting, and that she was still his ‘little girl’. Sam also had the honour of inducting her father into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Sam Woods earned praise when she gave an emotional speech as her father was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. She said in her speech (according to Golf Digest):

“My dad found himself in a position to make an 18-foot putt to force a [2007] U.S. Open playoff, which he missed by a foot. He then had to rush to the airport, fly from Pittsburgh to Orlando, and drive to the Winnie Palmer Hospital. Within five minutes of walking into the hospital room, still wearing his red golf shirt, on June 18, I was born. He may have lost that day, but he won the greatest gift of all.”

Much of Sam Woods' life is private and not much is known about her. However, she does often show up at her father's tournaments to support him.

Tiger Woods' daughter Sam Woods caddies for him at the 2023 PNC Championship

Sam Woods is currently on the bag for Tiger Woods at the 2023 PNC Championship, supporting her brother as well on the green. For the first time, both of Woods' children are on the course with him.

This is Tiger Woods' second tournament after his prolonged absence from the golf scene. He is elated to be playing with his son, especially as this has become a tradition for the father-son pair. Speaking via Yahoo News, Tiger Woods said:

“I felt like I was physically fit to do it and, also, walking is always better for my back. I just wanted to keep it loose and keep it going, and we're just having so much fun, it doesn't really matter."

The Woods' duo are the favorites to win the 2023 PNC Championship, as Qass Singh and Vijay Singh aim to defend their titles.