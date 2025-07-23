Who are the top-ranked players on the 3M Open 2025 field? Rankings explored

The 3M Open 2025 will commence on Thursday, July 24 at TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis area. The event after the final major championship of the season will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $8,400,000 purse. Notably, World No.18 Maverick McNealy is the highest-ranked player on the event roster.Owing to the British Open hangover, several big-name golfers are skipping the event. Despite this, the 3M Open field will have 11 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world as its top contenders. McNealy, coming off of a T23 finish at the British Open, will join the likes of World No.22 Sam Burns and No.25 Wyndham Clark.It is pertinent to note that Burns and Clark are the outright favorites to clinch victory at TPC Twin Cities, according to the PGA Tour. As per the circuit’s power rankings, the American duo, who finished T45 and T4 at The Open respectively, outweigh the rest of the field in odds.In-form Chris Gotterup, who won the Genesis Scottish Open, went on to finish solo-third at The Open last weekend. The 26-year-old’s best-ever major championship result helped him jump 22 places in the world rankings from No.49 to No.27. No.28 Sungjae Im, No.36 Max Greyserman, No.37 Taylor Pendrith and No.38 Akshay Bhatia, also join him at the event.Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at The Open at Royal Portrush (Updated):18 - Maverick McNealy22 - Sam Burns25 - Wyndham Clark27 - Chris Gotterup28 - Sungjae Im36 - Max Greyserman37 - Taylor Pendrith38 - Akshay Bhatia42 - Adam Scott46 - Tony Finau50 - Sahith Theegala3M Open 2025 early oddsChris Gotterup is expected to continue his stellar form at the 3M Open 2025 this week. According to SportsLine, the two-time PGA Tour winner enters the TPC Twin Cities event with 18-1 odds. Interestingly, he shares the top place on the odds list with five-time PGA Tour champion Sam Burns.Notably, former World No.3 Wyndham Clark sits fourth on the odds behind Maverick McNealy. The ace golfer starts with 25-1 odds, while McNealy walks in with 20-1 odds. Max Greyserman (28-1), Si Woo Kim (29-1), Taylor Pendrith (33-1), Jake Knapp (34-1) and Tony Finau (35-1) trail the top names on the odds list. Fan favorite Rickie Fowler comes into the 3M Open weekend as a longshot favorite with 40-1 odds.Listed below are the top odds for the 3M Open (as per SportsLine):Chris Gotterup +1800Sam Burns +1800Maverick McNealy +2000Wyndham Clark +2500Max Greyserman +2800Si Woo Kim +2900Taylor Pendrith +3300Jake Knapp +3400Tony Finau +3500Michael Thorbjornsen +3500Rickie Fowler +4000Akshay Bhatia +4000Kurt Kitayama +4000Davis Thompson +4500Adam Scott +4500Luke Clanton +4500Max Homa +4500Kevin Yu +5000Cameron Champ +5000Sungjae Im +5000Emiliano Grillo +5000Keith Mitchell +5500Jesper Svensson +6000Matt Wallace +6000Alex Smalley +6000Andrew Putnam +6000Rico Hoey +6000Patrick Fishburn +6500Niklas Norgaard +6500Haotong Li +6500More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.