  Who are the top-ranked players on the 3M Open 2025 field? Rankings explored

Who are the top-ranked players on the 3M Open 2025 field? Rankings explored

By Vishnu Mohan
Modified Jul 23, 2025 12:26 GMT
GOLF: MAR 07 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Source: Getty
3M Open 2025 top-ranked players (Image via Getty)

The 3M Open 2025 will commence on Thursday, July 24 at TPC Twin Cities in the Minneapolis area. The event after the final major championship of the season will see a stacked 156-player field compete for the winner’s paycheck from the $8,400,000 purse. Notably, World No.18 Maverick McNealy is the highest-ranked player on the event roster.

Owing to the British Open hangover, several big-name golfers are skipping the event. Despite this, the 3M Open field will have 11 of the top 50 ranked golfers in the world as its top contenders. McNealy, coming off of a T23 finish at the British Open, will join the likes of World No.22 Sam Burns and No.25 Wyndham Clark.

It is pertinent to note that Burns and Clark are the outright favorites to clinch victory at TPC Twin Cities, according to the PGA Tour. As per the circuit’s power rankings, the American duo, who finished T45 and T4 at The Open respectively, outweigh the rest of the field in odds.

In-form Chris Gotterup, who won the Genesis Scottish Open, went on to finish solo-third at The Open last weekend. The 26-year-old’s best-ever major championship result helped him jump 22 places in the world rankings from No.49 to No.27. No.28 Sungjae Im, No.36 Max Greyserman, No.37 Taylor Pendrith and No.38 Akshay Bhatia, also join him at the event.

Listed below are the top-50 OWGR ranked players at The Open at Royal Portrush (Updated):

  • 18 - Maverick McNealy
  • 22 - Sam Burns
  • 25 - Wyndham Clark
  • 27 - Chris Gotterup
  • 28 - Sungjae Im
  • 36 - Max Greyserman
  • 37 - Taylor Pendrith
  • 38 - Akshay Bhatia
  • 42 - Adam Scott
  • 46 - Tony Finau
  • 50 - Sahith Theegala

3M Open 2025 early odds

Chris Gotterup is expected to continue his stellar form at the 3M Open 2025 this week. According to SportsLine, the two-time PGA Tour winner enters the TPC Twin Cities event with 18-1 odds. Interestingly, he shares the top place on the odds list with five-time PGA Tour champion Sam Burns.

Notably, former World No.3 Wyndham Clark sits fourth on the odds behind Maverick McNealy. The ace golfer starts with 25-1 odds, while McNealy walks in with 20-1 odds. Max Greyserman (28-1), Si Woo Kim (29-1), Taylor Pendrith (33-1), Jake Knapp (34-1) and Tony Finau (35-1) trail the top names on the odds list.

Fan favorite Rickie Fowler comes into the 3M Open weekend as a longshot favorite with 40-1 odds.

Listed below are the top odds for the 3M Open (as per SportsLine):

  • Chris Gotterup +1800
  • Sam Burns +1800
  • Maverick McNealy +2000
  • Wyndham Clark +2500
  • Max Greyserman +2800
  • Si Woo Kim +2900
  • Taylor Pendrith +3300
  • Jake Knapp +3400
  • Tony Finau +3500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen +3500
  • Rickie Fowler +4000
  • Akshay Bhatia +4000
  • Kurt Kitayama +4000
  • Davis Thompson +4500
  • Adam Scott +4500
  • Luke Clanton +4500
  • Max Homa +4500
  • Kevin Yu +5000
  • Cameron Champ +5000
  • Sungjae Im +5000
  • Emiliano Grillo +5000
  • Keith Mitchell +5500
  • Jesper Svensson +6000
  • Matt Wallace +6000
  • Alex Smalley +6000
  • Andrew Putnam +6000
  • Rico Hoey +6000
  • Patrick Fishburn +6500
  • Niklas Norgaard +6500
  • Haotong Li +6500

More details on the PGA Tour event will be updated as it progresses.

Vishnu Mohan

Vishnu is a Golf journalist at Sportskeeda. He completed his post-graduation diploma in Print Media Journalism. Before joining Sportskeeda, he worked as an entertainment writer at Zee5 and a news writer at Republic.

