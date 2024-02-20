Who won the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Past champions explored

Tony Finau won the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He registered a three-stroke victory over Jon Rahm after playing four rounds of 65, 64, 65 and 66.
Finau was impressive with his game last year and started with a round of 65 on the first day. He shot seven birdies along with just one bogey to score 6-under-par 65 in the opening round.
The American's performance improved in the second round when he shot a stroke lower than in the first round. Finau made eight birdies along with one bogey to score 7-under-64.
In the third round, he again made 6-under 65 with seven birdies and one bogey, followed by a bogey-free round of five birdies in the final to win the PGA Tour event. Jon Rahm settled for a solo second-place position, followed by Brandon Wu.
The 2024 Mexico Open will take place at Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course from February 22 to 25, featuring a full-size PGA Tour event field. The tournament has a purse of $8.1 million and Finau will return to defend his title. But Jon Rahm will miss the competition as he now plays on Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
It is important to note that the Mexico Open was part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica golf series before it became a part of the PGA Tour event in 2022.
Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2022 by defeating Tony Finau, Kurt Kitayama and Brandon Wu by one stroke. The following year, Finau defeated Rahm by three strokes.
Mexico Open past champions
The Mexico Open is a national open golf competition (of Mexico) that was a part of multiple golf series before joining the PGA Tour. As part of the Club de Golf Chapultepec event, it was launched in 1944.
The competition's first four editions were won by Al Espinosa. When the competition was added to the Nationwide Tour in 2008, Jarrod Lyle emerged victorious.
There are just two champions of the Mexico Open at Vidanta because, prior to 2022, the competition was contested at other locations. Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are the only two golfers who have won the tournament since it became part of the PGA Tour.
Here is the list of all the past champions of the Mexico Open since its inception in 1944:
- 1944: Al Espinosa
- 1945: Al Espinosa
- 1946: Al Espinosa
- 1947: Al Espinosa
- 1949: Tony Holguin
- 1950: Tony Holguin
- 1951: Roberto De Vicenzo
- 1952: Bobby Locke
- 1953: Roberto De Vicenzo
- 1954: Johnny Palmer
- 1955: Roberto De Vicenzo
- 1956: Billy Maxwell
- 1957: Bob Rosburg
- 1958: Antonio Cerdá
- 1959: Ángel Miguel
- 1960: Howie Johnson
- 1961: Tony Lema
- 1962: Tony Lema
- 1963: Al Balding
- 1964: Art Wall Jr.
- 1965: Homero Blancas
- 1966: Bob McCallister
- 1970: Ernesto Pérez Acosta
- 1971: Ángel Gallardo
- 1973: Lee Trevino
- 1974: Ed Byman
- 1975: Lee Trevino
- 1976: Ernesto Pérez Acosta
- 1980: David Graham
- 1981: Ben Crenshaw
- 1983: Tommy Armour III
- 1984: Danny Mijovic
- 1990: Bob Lohr
- 1991: Jay Haas
- 1992: Tom Sieckmann
- 1993: Fred Funk
- 1994: Chris Perry
- 1995: John Cook
- 1996: Stewart Cink
- 1997: Frank Nobilo
- 1998: Eduardo Romero
- 1999: Stewart Cink
- 2000: Esteban Toledo
- 2002: Pablo Fernández
- 2003: Eduardo Herrera
- 2004: Rafael Gómez
- 2005: Antonio Maldonado
- 2006: Fabrizio Zanotti
- 2008: Jarrod Lyle
- 2009: Troy Merritt
- 2010: Jamie Lovemark
- 2011: Erik Compton
- 2012: Lee Williams
- 2013: Ted Purdy
- 2014: Óscar David Álvarez
- 2015: Justin Hueber
- 2016: Sebastian Vazquez
- 2018: Austin Smotherman
- 2019: Drew Nesbitt
- 2021: Álvaro Ortiz
- 2022: Jon Rahm
- 2023: Tony Finau