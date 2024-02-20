Who won the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Past champions explored

Tony Finau won the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. He registered a three-stroke victory over Jon Rahm after playing four rounds of 65, 64, 65 and 66.

Finau was impressive with his game last year and started with a round of 65 on the first day. He shot seven birdies along with just one bogey to score 6-under-par 65 in the opening round.

The American's performance improved in the second round when he shot a stroke lower than in the first round. Finau made eight birdies along with one bogey to score 7-under-64.

In the third round, he again made 6-under 65 with seven birdies and one bogey, followed by a bogey-free round of five birdies in the final to win the PGA Tour event. Jon Rahm settled for a solo second-place position, followed by Brandon Wu.

The 2024 Mexico Open will take place at Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course from February 22 to 25, featuring a full-size PGA Tour event field. The tournament has a purse of $8.1 million and Finau will return to defend his title. But Jon Rahm will miss the competition as he now plays on Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

It is important to note that the Mexico Open was part of the PGA Tour Latinoamerica golf series before it became a part of the PGA Tour event in 2022.

Jon Rahm won the tournament in 2022 by defeating Tony Finau, Kurt Kitayama and Brandon Wu by one stroke. The following year, Finau defeated Rahm by three strokes.

Mexico Open past champions

The Mexico Open is a national open golf competition (of Mexico) that was a part of multiple golf series before joining the PGA Tour. As part of the Club de Golf Chapultepec event, it was launched in 1944.

The competition's first four editions were won by Al Espinosa. When the competition was added to the Nationwide Tour in 2008, Jarrod Lyle emerged victorious.

There are just two champions of the Mexico Open at Vidanta because, prior to 2022, the competition was contested at other locations. Jon Rahm and Tony Finau are the only two golfers who have won the tournament since it became part of the PGA Tour.

Here is the list of all the past champions of the Mexico Open since its inception in 1944:

1944: Al Espinosa

1945: Al Espinosa

1946: Al Espinosa

1947: Al Espinosa

1949: Tony Holguin

1950: Tony Holguin

1951: Roberto De Vicenzo

1952: Bobby Locke

1953: Roberto De Vicenzo

1954: Johnny Palmer

1955: Roberto De Vicenzo

1956: Billy Maxwell

1957: Bob Rosburg

1958: Antonio Cerdá

1959: Ángel Miguel

1960: Howie Johnson

1961: Tony Lema

1962: Tony Lema

1963: Al Balding

1964: Art Wall Jr.

1965: Homero Blancas

1966: Bob McCallister

1970: Ernesto Pérez Acosta

1971: Ángel Gallardo

1973: Lee Trevino

1974: Ed Byman

1975: Lee Trevino

1976: Ernesto Pérez Acosta

1980: David Graham

1981: Ben Crenshaw

1983: Tommy Armour III

1984: Danny Mijovic

1990: Bob Lohr

1991: Jay Haas

1992: Tom Sieckmann

1993: Fred Funk

1994: Chris Perry

1995: John Cook

1996: Stewart Cink

1997: Frank Nobilo

1998: Eduardo Romero

1999: Stewart Cink

2000: Esteban Toledo

2002: Pablo Fernández

2003: Eduardo Herrera

2004: Rafael Gómez

2005: Antonio Maldonado

2006: Fabrizio Zanotti

2008: Jarrod Lyle

2009: Troy Merritt

2010: Jamie Lovemark

2011: Erik Compton

2012: Lee Williams

2013: Ted Purdy

2014: Óscar David Álvarez

2015: Justin Hueber

2016: Sebastian Vazquez

2018: Austin Smotherman

2019: Drew Nesbitt

2021: Álvaro Ortiz

2022: Jon Rahm

2023: Tony Finau