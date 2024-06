Who won the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship? Final leaderboard explored

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship is now in the books and ended with a first-time major winner. Sahalee Country Club proved to be a very difficult venue, as only 15 players achieved scores of even par or better.

Amy Yang completed a brilliant performance at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship to win her first major with a score of 7 under. Lilia Vu tied for second place with Jin Young Ko and Miyu Yamashita.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship:

1 Amy Yang -7

T2 Lilia Vu -4

T2 Jin Young Ko -4

T2 Miyu Yamashita -4

T5 Ally Ewing -3

T5 Lauren Hartlage -3

T7 Mao Saigo -2

T7 Hinako Shibuno -2

T9 Linn Grant -1

T9 Haeran Ryu -1

T9 Caroline Inglis -1

T9 Lexi Thompson -1

T9 Sarah Schmelzel -1

T14 Esther Henseleit E

T14 Gaby Lopez E

T16 Hyo Joo Kim +1

T16 Hye-Jin Choi +1

T16 Charley Hull +1

T19 Ayaka Furue +2

T19 Allisen Corpuz +2

T19 Celine Boutier +2

T22 Brooke M. Henderson +3

T22 Madelene Sagstrom +3

T24 Hannah Green +4

T24 Ruoning Yin +4

T24 Minjee Lee +4

T24 Lauren Coughlin +4

T24 Patty Tavatanakit +4

T24 Leona Maguire +4

T30 A Lim Kim +5

T30 Xiyu Lin +5

T32 Rio Takeda +6

T32 Ariya Jutanugarn +6

T32 Akie Iwai +6

T35 Rose Zhang +7

T35 Aditi Ashok +7

T35 Peiyun Chien +7

T35 Yu Jin Sung +7

T35 Jennifer Kupcho +7

T35 Lindsey Weaver-Wright +7

T41 Lindy Duncan +8

T41 Mi Hyang Lee +8

T41 Jiwon Jeon +8

T41 Minami Katsu +8

T41 Bianca Pagdanganan +8

T46 Lydia Ko +9

T46 Gabriela Ruffels +9

T46 Cheyenne Knight +9

T46 Celine Borge +9

T46 Narin An +9

T46 Arpichaya Yubol +9

T52 Atthaya Thitikul +10

T52 Yealimi Noh +10

T52 Ashleigh Buhai +10

T52 Elizabeth Szokol +10

T52 Pajaree Anannarukarn +10

T52 Malia Nam +10

T52 Stephanie Kyriacou +10

T52 Georgia Hall +10

T60 Moriya Jutanugarn +11

T60 Grace Kim +11

T60 Maria Fassi +11

T60 Paula Reto +11

T60 Mariah Stackhouse +11

T60 Maja Stark +11

T66 Lizette Salas +12

T66 Aline Krauter +12

68 Yuka Saso +13

69 Frida Kinhult +14

T70 Azahara Munoz +15

T70 Morgane Metraux +15

72 Angel Yin +17

73 Ruixin Liu +18

Amy Yang played the final wave of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship with five birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey. Yang capitalized on the lead built during the first three rounds to win by a three-stroke margin.

Lilia Vu went from strength to strength in the tournament and moved into second place after a first round of 75. Yin Young Ko and Miyu Yamashita had more steady performances but also had a round of 73 each. Only the champion and Ally Ewing (T5) finished with all their rounds with scores of even par or better.

This is Amy Yang's sixth LPGA Tour victory and her first major. The Korean has an 18-season career in professional golf and has been playing on the U.S. Tour since 2008.