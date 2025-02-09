Who won the 2025 Qatar Masters? Final leaderboard explored

The 2025 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters concluded this Sunday, February 9, at Doha Golf Club. The tournament ended in dramatic fashion, with the decision coming on the final hole.

Haotong Li won the Qatar Masters with a score of 16-under par. Rasmus Neergard Petersen came close to forcing a playoff with a final round 7-under 65, but ultimately finished one stroke behind the champion.

Expand Tweet

Trending

2025 Qatar Masters final leaderboard

Below is the final leaderboard for the 2025 Qatar Masters:

1 Haotong Li -16

2 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -15

3 Brandon Robinson Thompson -13

4 Antoine Rozner -10

T5 Ben Schmidt -9

T5 Martin Couvra -9

T5 Jayden Schaper -9

T8 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -8

T8 MK Kim -8

T10 Daniel Brown -7

T10 Sam Bairstow -7

T10 Niklas Lemke -7

T10 Matthew Jordan -7

T14 Marcel Schneider -6

T14 Ivan Cantero -6

T14 Angel Ayora -6

T14 Kristoffer Reitan -6

T14 Oliver Lindell -6

T19 Benjamin Hebert -5

T19 Andrea Pavan -5

T21 Aaron Cockerill -4

T21 Francesco Laporta -4

T21 Darren Fichardt -4

T21 John Parry -4

T25 Tapio Pulkkanen -3

T25 Sean Crocker -3

T25 Alex Fitzpatrick -3

T25 Manuel Elvira -3

T25 Nacho Elvira -3

T25 Jack Senior -3

T25 Daniel Hillier -3

T25 Pierre Pineau -3

T25 Brandon Wu -3

T25 Jeff Winther -3

T35 Nicolai von Dellingshausen -2

T35 Adrien Saddier -2

T35 Ugo Coussaud -2

T35 David Ravetto -2

T35 Wilco Nienaber -2

T35 Laurie Canter -2

T35 Wenyi Ding -2

T42 Alexander George Frances -1

T42 Richie Ramsay -1

T42 Angel Hidalgo -1

T42 Conor Purcell -1

T42 Keita Nakajima -1

T42 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -1

T42 Marcel Siem -1

T42 Jean Bekirian -1

T50 Todd Clements E

T50 Jorge Campillo E

T50 Tom Vaillant E

T50 Kiradech Aphibarnrat E

T50 Julien Guerrier E

T55 Dale Whitnell +1

T55 Joshua Grenville-Wood +1

T55 Fabrizio Zanotti +1

T58 Maximilian Kieffer +2

T58 Bastien Amat +2

T58 Alvaro Quiros +2

T61 Callum Tarren +3

T61 Ryan van Velzen +3

T61 Ryggs Johnston +3

T61 Bernd Wiesberger +3

65 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia +4

66 Casey Jarvis +7

Haotong Li played the first 17 holes of the final round with five birdies and three bogeys to reach the par-5 18th tied with Neergard-Petersen. He needed a birdie to win the Qatar Masters without a playoff, but he struggled to get it

Li sent his tee shot on the 18th hole 337 yards into the right rough and looked for the green with his iron. His shot deflected right and landed in a greenside bunker. He managed to get out with his third shot, but left his ball 15 feet, three inches from the hole.

The now four-time DP World Tour winner handled the pressure of the moment well and holed the winning putt. Li had not won on the tour since 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback