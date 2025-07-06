Who won the DP World Tour's BMW International Open 2025? Final Leaderboard explored

The BMW International Open 2025 just ended in Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. After scoring 66(-6) in the final round on Sunday, Daniel Brown won this DP World Tour event.

Ad

This week, the 36th edition of this tournament was held from July 3rd to 6th. The 2024 champion Ewen Ferguson ended up missing the cut. The new champion of the BMW International Open 2025, Daniel Brown, showcased an incredible final round performance.

The Titleist golfer started the front nine with two back-to-back birdies on hole 1 and hole 2. He scored another stretch of consecutive birdies on the par 4 hole 5 and the par 5 hole 6, finishing the front nine with a 4-under par 32.

Ad

Trending

While playing the back nine of the final round of BMW International Open 2025, Daniel Brown scored consistent pars on seven holes. He scored two birdies, one on the par 3 hole 12 and another on par 5 hole 18.

Brown's final round score was 6-under par 66. His total score over the 72 holes of the BMW International Open 2025 was 22-under par 266 (overall 70-65-65-66). His closest competitor, Jordan Smith finished solo second, two strokes behind Brown. Kazuma Kobori finished solo third, four strokes behind the winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More