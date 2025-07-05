How did suspended PGA Tour pro perform in Round 3 of the 2025 BMW International Open?

Amid his suspension from the PGA Tour, golfer Wesley Bryan made his golf comeback at the 2025 BMW International Open. The popular content creator has now finished playing in the third round of the DP World Tour event.
This week, the 36th edition of this tournament is taking place at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany. Daniel Brown currently leads the DP World Tour event.
Wesley Bryan, a one-time PGA Tour winner, was surprised to make the cut after his second round. On moving day at the 2025 BMW International Open, Bryan scored a 1-over par 73. This took his 54-hole total to 3-under par 213.
As of this writing, Bryan stands tied on the 53rd spot of the leaderboard. The suspended PGA Tour pro started his front nine in the third round with consistent pars. He scored back-to-back bogeys on the 7th and 8th. On hole 9, Bryan scored an impressive eagle. He finished his front nine with an even par 36.
Bryan started the back nine with a bogey on hole 10. After scoring pars over the next two holes, Bryan ended up scoring back-to-back birdies on holes 13 and 14. He scored a bogey on the 16th, and another on the 18th. Bryan finished his back nine with a 1-over par 37, concluding his Round 3 with a score of 73 (+1).
PGA Tour suspended golfer Wesley Bryan's 2025 BMW International Open Round 3 scorecard explored
Wesley Bryan failed to build on his impressive first two rounds on moving day, and recorded an over-par score as a result. He scored five bogeys, two birdies, and one eagle during his third round.
Take a look at the detailed hole-by-hole breakdown of the suspended PGA Tour pro's Round 3 performance.
Front Nine:
- par 4 Hole 1 — 4
- par 3 Hole 2 — 3
- par 4 Hole 3 — 4
- par 4 Hole 4 — 4
- par 4 Hole 5 — 4
- par 5 Hole 6 — 5
- par 4 Hole 7 — 5 (bogey)
- par 3 Hole 8 — 4 (bogey)
- par 5 Hole 9 — 3 (eagle)
Front Nine total — 36 (even)
Back Nine:
- par 4 Hole 10 — 5 (bogey)
- par 5 Hole 11 — 5
- par 3 Hole 12 — 3
- par 4 Hole 13 — 3 (birdie)
- par 4 Hole 14 — 3 (birdie)
- par 4 Hole 15 — 4
- par 4 Hole 16 — 5 (bogey)
- par 3 Hole 17 — 3
- par 5 Hole 18 — 6 (bogey)
Back Nine total — 37 (+1)
Total score in Third Round = 1-over par 73