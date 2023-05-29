Who won KLM Open 2023? Full leaderboard and standings explored

Pablo Larrazabal was proclaimed champion of the 2023 KLM Open (also known as the Dutch Open). The Spaniard closed with a 13-under 275 and was two strokes ahead of compatriot Adrian Otaegui.
After starting strong with a first round of -6, the second best of the tournament, Larrazabal had a less fortunate second day, carding a +1, due to three bogeys and a double bogey. However, he recovered on the third day with -5 to return to the fight for the title.
The fourth round found Pablo Larrazabal in first place, besieged by Adrian Otaegui, but he was able to maintain his lead, achieving a -3 that gave him the necessary advantage, and, eventually, secured the victory.
This is the second DP World Tour victory of the season for Pablo Larrazabal. He had previously won at the Korea Championship last April. This year he also archives a Top 10 and eight cuts passed out of nine tournaments he has participated in.
In his DP World Tour career, Pablo Larrazabal (40 years old) has accumulated nine victories, with four third places and 42 Top-10 finishes. He has made the cut in 269 of the 409 tournaments he has participated in since his debut in 2007.
Larrazabal has also participated in 29 PGA Tour tournaments from 2008 to date. His results at that level include 15 cuts made. His best performance so far is the T14 achieved at the 2014 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.
Adrian Otaegui took second place at the 2023 KLM Open. The 30-year-old Spaniard's performance at Bernardus Golf, home of the event, was remarkable, carding 17 birdies and six bogeys for an overall -11.
This result equals the best of the season so far for Otaegui, as he had previously finished runner-up at the Alfred Dunhill Championship last December.
In T3 of the KLM Open were Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard and South Africa's Deon Germishuys with -10, three strokes behind the leader.
Leaderboard of the KLM Open 2023
Below is the leaderboard of the KLM Open 2023. It includes all players who reached the Top 25 of the tournament:
1- Pablo LARRAZABAL
2- Adrian OTAEGUI
T3- Rasmus HØJGAARD
T3- Deon GERMISHUYS
T5- Adrian MERONK
T5- Daniel HILLIER
T5- KiradechAPHIBARNRAT
T8- Gavin GREEN
T8- Rowin CARON
T8- Grant FORREST
T8- Ewen FERGUSON
T12- Mikael LINDBERG
T12- Filippo CELLI
T12- Mike LORENZO-VERA
T12- John AXELSEN
T16- Matthew JORDAN
T16- Romain LANGASQUE
T16- Shubhankar SHARMA
T16- Lars VAN MEIJEL
T16- David RAVETTO
T21- Todd CLEMENTS
T21- Jazz JANEWATTANANOND
T21- Maximilian KIEFFER
T21- Joost LUITEN
T21- Tom MCKIBBIN
T21- Niklas NØRGAARD
T21- Matthew BALDWIN
T21- Matti SCHMID