Who won KLM Open 2023? Full leaderboard and standings explored

Pablo Larrazabal was proclaimed champion of the 2023 KLM Open (also known as the Dutch Open). The Spaniard closed with a 13-under 275 and was two strokes ahead of compatriot Adrian Otaegui.

After starting strong with a first round of -6, the second best of the tournament, Larrazabal had a less fortunate second day, carding a +1, due to three bogeys and a double bogey. However, he recovered on the third day with -5 to return to the fight for the title.

The fourth round found Pablo Larrazabal in first place, besieged by Adrian Otaegui, but he was able to maintain his lead, achieving a -3 that gave him the necessary advantage, and, eventually, secured the victory.

This is the second DP World Tour victory of the season for Pablo Larrazabal. He had previously won at the Korea Championship last April. This year he also archives a Top 10 and eight cuts passed out of nine tournaments he has participated in.

In his DP World Tour career, Pablo Larrazabal (40 years old) has accumulated nine victories, with four third places and 42 Top-10 finishes. He has made the cut in 269 of the 409 tournaments he has participated in since his debut in 2007.

Pablo Larrazabal with the 2023 KLM Open winner's trophy (Image via Getty).

Larrazabal has also participated in 29 PGA Tour tournaments from 2008 to date. His results at that level include 15 cuts made. His best performance so far is the T14 achieved at the 2014 World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions.

Adrian Otaegui took second place at the 2023 KLM Open. The 30-year-old Spaniard's performance at Bernardus Golf, home of the event, was remarkable, carding 17 birdies and six bogeys for an overall -11.

This result equals the best of the season so far for Otaegui, as he had previously finished runner-up at the Alfred Dunhill Championship last December.

In T3 of the KLM Open were Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard and South Africa's Deon Germishuys with -10, three strokes behind the leader.

Leaderboard of the KLM Open 2023

Below is the leaderboard of the KLM Open 2023. It includes all players who reached the Top 25 of the tournament:

1- Pablo LARRAZABAL

2- Adrian OTAEGUI

T3- Rasmus HØJGAARD

T3- Deon GERMISHUYS

T5- Adrian MERONK

T5- Daniel HILLIER

T5- KiradechAPHIBARNRAT

T8- Gavin GREEN

T8- Rowin CARON

T8- Grant FORREST

T8- Ewen FERGUSON

T12- Mikael LINDBERG

T12- Filippo CELLI

T12- Mike LORENZO-VERA

T12- John AXELSEN

T16- Matthew JORDAN

T16- Romain LANGASQUE

T16- Shubhankar SHARMA

T16- Lars VAN MEIJEL

T16- David RAVETTO

T21- Todd CLEMENTS

T21- Jazz JANEWATTANANOND

T21- Maximilian KIEFFER

T21- Joost LUITEN

T21- Tom MCKIBBIN

T21- Niklas NØRGAARD

T21- Matthew BALDWIN

T21- Matti SCHMID

